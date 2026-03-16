The TWTD League Calculator 2025/26

Monday, 16th Mar 2026 10:20

With only nine games left to play, give the TWTD League Calculator a go to assess whether the Blues will win automatic promotion from the Championship.

TWTD’s League Calculator allows you to input your predicted results for all the fixtures likely to affect a club's league position - now in date order - and then outputs a final table.

To give it a go, click here. The League Calculator will remain available via the Interactive menu above throughout the remainder of the season.

Post your final table in the comments section below, on the Forum or on social media for discussion and assessment.

Photo: Matchday Images