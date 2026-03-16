Hirst in Scotland Squad

Monday, 16th Mar 2026 13:45

Blues striker George Hirst has been named in the Scotland squad for two friendlies at the end of the month.

The Scots, who have already qualified for the World Cup, host Japan at Hampden Park on Saturday 28th March, then take on Côte d’Ivoire at Everton’s Hill Dickinson Stadium on Tuesday 31st March.

Hirst, 27, has previously won six full caps, scoring one international goal.

Photo: Ger Harley/Sportpix/Sipa USA