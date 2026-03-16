Al-Hamadi Named in Iraq Squad For World Cup Play-Off

Monday, 16th Mar 2026 18:37

On-loan Town striker Ali Al-Hamadi has been named in the Iraq squad for their World Cup intercontinental play-off later this month.

The Lions of Mesopotamia will face either Bolivia or Suriname for a place in the finals in Monterrey, Mexico on Tuesday 31st March.

Due to the current travel disruption in the Middle East, the home-based members of the squad will be flying out to Mexico in a chartered plane later this week.

Al-Hamadi, who has spent the season on loan at Luton Town, has previously won 15 full caps, scoring four goals.

If Iraq win their play-off, they will reach the finals for only the second time, having previously qualified in 1986.

Elsewhere, Blues midfielder Marcelino Nunez has, as expected, been left out of the Chile squad for their friendlies with New Zealand and Cape Verde.

The 26-year-old is currently sidelined with a hamstring injury but expected back after the international break.

Meanwhile, former Town striker David McGoldrick is being linked with a surprise return to international action with the Republic of Ireland, aged 38.

The Sky Bet League One Player of the Month award for February has netted 17 goals in all competitions this season for Barnsley, who he joined in the summer and since the start of 2026 has bagged 12 goals and picked up three assists in 14 games.

“I've heard a lot about it and had a lot of messages,” he told Sky Sports regarding the speculation of a return to international football. “I looked on my Instagram the other day and there were Irish flags everywhere saying come home.

“Just being brought up in those conversations again at my age means I’m doing something right.

“I would reconsider it, but I haven’t heard anything officially. I know there have been a lot of injuries and I haven’t heard anything officially.

“I’ve been watching as a fan since I retired in 2020. Right now I’m just concentrating on scoring goals for my club and what will be, will be.”

Ireland play Czechia away in their World Cup play-off semi-final, then would host either Denmark or North Macedonia at home in the final.

McGoldrick, who won 14 caps, scoring one goal before hanging ups international boots, added regarding his summer plans: “My schedule is free!”

Current Blues Dara O’Shea, Jack Taylor and Kasey McAteer, and loan duo Chieo Ogbene and Sammie Szmodics are all likely to be in the squad named later in the week.

Photo: Matchday Images