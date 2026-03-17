Williamson Named in Scotland U21s

Tuesday, 17th Mar 2026 11:08

Blues keeper Woody Williamson has been named in the Scotland U21s squad for their European Championship qualifying fixtures later this month.

The young Scots face Czechia at Dens Park, Dundee on Friday 27th March, then group leaders Portugal at the Estådio António Coimbra da Mota in Estoril on the following Monday.

Williamson, 19, who was recently recalled from a loan spell at Eastbourne Borough to cover for injured third-choice keeper Davis Button, has previously won caps at U18 and U19 levels, but is yet to make his debut for the U21s.

Town teammate Ryan Carr was drafted into the last Scotland U21s squad along with Williamson, but is not included in the party announced today.

Scotland U21s: Woody Williamson Ipswich Town, Liam McFarlane Heart of Midlothian (on loan to Alloa Athletic), Ruairidh Adams Dundee United (on loan to East Fife), Dylan Lobban Aberdeen, Mitchel Frame Aberdeen, Colby Donovan Celtic, Luke Graham Dundee, Sam Cleall-Harding Dundee United, Jeremiah Chilokoa-Mullen Dunfermline Athletic, Connor Allan Falkirk, Matthew Anderson KV Kortrijk, Kristi Montgomery Blackburn Rovers, Kyle Ure Celtic (on loan to Ayr United), David Watson Kilmarnock, Tyler Fletcher Manchester United, Cameron Bragg Southampton, Ryan One Sheffield United (on loan to Lincoln City), Andrew Tod Dunfermline Athletic, Barney Stewart Falkirk, James Wilson Heart of Midlothian (on loan to Tottenham Hotspur), Robbie Ure IK Sirius, Dire Mebude Çaykur Rizespor, Emilio Lawrence Manchester City (on loan to Luton Town).

Photo: Matchday Images