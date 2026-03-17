Town Announce East Anglian Derby Travel Options

Tuesday, 17th Mar 2026 12:39 Town have released details of four options for supporters travelling to Norwich City for the East Anglian derby on Saturday 11th April. As previously reported, the usual travel arrangements for Blues games at Carrow Road have been thrown into disarray due to Network Rail engineering work which mean there are no trains between Ipswich and Norwich that day. Norfolk Constabulary wanted a ‘bubble game’ which would see all Town fans travel from Portman Road on coaches to Carrow Road, a proposal the club saw as unacceptable, as was the case when the same plan was mooted some years back. The Blues and the police have now negotiated four options for fans travelling to Carrow Road for the match with details of ticket prices and sales dates to be confirmed in due course. Option one: The club will be putting on extra coaches to assist those who would normally take the train to Norwich, while also assisting supporters with the cost of coach travel due to the inconvenience. Those using these club coaches will collect their match tickets when boarding at Portman Road, before travelling directly to Norwich. To encourage this travel method, which is seen as being the most convenient, coach travel will be charged at a discounted rate of £10 for adults and £5 for concessions. Option two: Supporters wishing to make their own way to Norwich are being asked to park at the Postwick Park & Ride site, collecting their match ticket there before then taking a coach, organised by the club, towards Carrow Road. Parking is limited for those using this option with travel into Norwich charged at a discounted rate of £4 per adult and £2 for concessions. Option three: Those supporters who are travelling to Norwich by train from other areas of the country, not using the line between Norwich and Ipswich, will be able to collect their tickets to the rear of Norwich Station, by the exit leading to Lower Clarence Road. Option four: Alternatively, supporters making their own way to Norwich by road will have the option to collect their match tickets from a designated collection point on Lower Clarence Road. Town chairman and CEO Mark Ashton said: “No rail travel between Ipswich and Norwich over the weekend of the game has presented challenges outside of the club’s control and, over a period of many weeks, we have been in dialogue with the authorities to fight for the best possible outcome for our supporters. “We have managed to make significant progress for our supporters during those conversations and, while not perfect, we are pleased we have been able to achieve an outcome which is both practical and affordable for those traveling to the game.” Photo: Matchday Images



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Bazza8564 added 12:46 - Mar 17

Well done Mark, the options for travel and prices are as good as it can be i think 4

RetroBlue added 12:49 - Mar 17

SHAMBLES ...well done Norfolk and Suffolk police force, showing once again you are incapable of managing a derby fixture. How the, Met, Manchester, Birmingham, Liverpool police forces must be laughing at you lot . Pathetic ! -1

trulyblue added 12:50 - Mar 17

Option 4 it is then. 0

LandOfMickyStockwell added 12:57 - Mar 17

If I pick one of the four arrival options, will Norfolk Constabulary allow me the same route of departure?

Seriously, I hope there's some proof on how to get home - we all know what has happened before. 0

cookra added 13:01 - Mar 17

Well done to the club for organising other options than Norfolk constabulary's one and only option.

Not enough is said about the lengths the club go to for supporters in such circumstances

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RetroBlue added 13:03 - Mar 17

Ive witnessed in the past whereby Town fans who came by car, were forced onto a train to avoid the totally not controlled norwich fans, as they tried to make their way back to their car . That lot up the A140 couldn't organise a p1ss up in brewery . I stopped going to that sh it ole years ago because of the way the police treat Town fans ... they're worse than the norwich fans !! -1

MickMillsTash added 13:07 - Mar 17

What does this achieve ?

3 ticket Collection points ?

I suspect most people will park up and take option 4 where the collection point will be understaffed and it will probably rain.

Why Not post the tickets out and still offer option 1 and 2?



Employing the unemployable !!

Co@k p1ss partridge!! 0

blueboy1981 added 13:08 - Mar 17

Get a Life you Idiots not satisfied with that choice - SIMPLE …. don’t bother to go, rather than have the hump, and only cause trouble. 1

blues1 added 13:22 - Mar 17

Muckmillstash. You've completely missed the point. If tgey were to loat tickets out, do you really think anyone other than those who normally go by coach, would go for option 1 or 2? Of course they wouldnt. They'd simply drive to Norwich and find somewhere to park. Whether anyone agrees with the reasoning behind this being done is irrelevant. It is what it is. And fans should be grateful that Mark Ashton has been ble to negotiate these options, instead of moaning. If he hadn't have done so, fans would be constrained to what happens in, for instance, the Cardiff/ Swansea derby. Where they have to travel by coach. No options. Unfortunately, some of our fans just have to have something to moan about. 0

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