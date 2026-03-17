Szmodics: There Are Opinions and Different Sides in Football You Don't Get to Hear

Tuesday, 17th Mar 2026 15:47

On-loan Blues forward Sammie Szmodics has responded to Town manager Kieran McKenna’s comments following his Portman Road exit for Derby County on deadline day.

The Blues boss said Szmodics’s departure was “a decision that was made in the best interests of our group dynamic, our dressing room culture, of the values of our dressing room and our team”.

Town initially would only consider a permanent switch for the 30-year-old Irish international but ultimately allowed him to move out on loan with their valuation and the Rams’ offer having been some distance apart.

Having scored his second goal for Derby to see them to a 1-0 win at Portsmouth last night, Szmodics says he is concentrating on playing for the Rams, who are managed by his former Blackburn boss John Eustace.

“Listen - there are things said in football, there are opinions and different sides in football you don’t get to hear,” he told BBC Derby.

“I just focus on playing football. As soon as I knew there was interest from Derby and John Eustace, it was something I couldn’t turn down.

“I’m just focusing on getting match fit and enjoying scoring goals, and hopefully leading Derby back into the play-offs.

“It’s been a bit of a stop-start season at the beginning, so to come here at a great football club and score two goals, I feel like I’m getting my season underway and getting that match fitness and match sharpness.

“To score the winner and put us that step closer to the play-offs is what I’ve been brought in to do, and hopefully I can score many more.”

Szmodics, who looks set to be named in the Republic of Ireland squad for their World Cup play-off games on Thursday, has two years left on his Town contract having joined the Blues for £9 million in the summer of 2024 from Blackburn.

Photo: Matchday Images