Women's Supporters Club Calls on WSL to Reconsider Final Day Fixture Clash

Wednesday, 18th Mar 2026 11:32

The ITFC Women Official Supporters Club has called on the WSL to move the final game of the WSL2 season so it doesn’t clash with the last day of the men’s Championship campaign.

A fortnight ago, it was announced that the Blues’ final WSL2 game of the season at home to Sunderland would be played, along with all the division’s other last fixtures, on Saturday 2nd May, kick-off 3pm.

Previously, the EFL had confirmed that the Championship’s final matches, among them QPR’s visit to Portman Road, would kick-off at 12.30pm on the same day.

That means fans, many of them dual season ticket holders, will be denied the chance to see both teams complete their season with each currently still having something to play for, promotion for the men and avoiding relegation for the women, who are competing in the second tier for the first time in their history this season.

A statement reads: “The ITFC Women Official Supporters’ Club expresses its deep disappointment following the scheduling of the Barclays Women’s Super League 2 final game day of the season.

“The league’s decision to schedule these fixtures in direct conflict with the final day of the men’s Championship is a significant oversight that ignores the reality of modern football support.

“The final day of the season is a cornerstone of the football calendar, typically drawing the largest and most passionate attendances of the campaign.

“This particular weekend holds immense stakes with the men’s team still chasing automatic promotion and the women’s team still fighting for league survival. Both squads deserve the full, undivided backing of the Blue Army.

“Many of our members hold season tickets for both the men’s and women’s teams. This clash unfairly forces loyal fans to choose which team to abandon in their most critical hour.

“A mere 45-minute gap between men’s and women’s fixtures makes it physically impossible to support both teams at their respective venues.

“This will have a detrimental effect on the gate at the JobServe Community Stadium, depriving the women’s team of a bumper crowd and the vital atmosphere they could need for a survival push.

“We are constantly told that the ambition is to ‘grow the game’, yet scheduling decisions like this one do the exact opposite.

“By forcing a split in the fanbase, the league is actively capping the potential growth and visibility of women’s football. This is a missed opportunity to showcase the sport to a wider audience.

“We urge the WSL to reconsider these blanket scheduling decisions. We ask for a commitment to working with supporters’ groups to find creative solutions - such as staggered kick-offs or alternative dates - that protect the interests of fans and the integrity of the competition.

“With this in mind, we strong encourage the league to reconsider this decision and move the final day of the WSL2 season to Sunday 3rd May.”

Blues chairman and CEO Mark Ashton said last week that he had expressed his annoyance regarding the scheduling to the WSL and would have considered moving the women’s final fixture to Portman Road had interim-manager David Wright been in favour.

“I’m really disappointed that WSL2 have put the last game of the women’s season to clash with the last game of the men’s season,” he told BBC Suffolk.

“I think that's a real opportunity missed because I think if those games weren’t on the same day, we would have had serious discussions to actually bring that game, should Wrighty have wanted to, back to Portman Road.

“So, frustrated and disappointed that the league have made that decision. But again, it’s not our call. We’ve told them we’re disappointed with it, but we have to roll with it.”

Photo: Matchday Images/ITFC