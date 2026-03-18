Mehmeti: I'm Loving Every Minute

Wednesday, 18th Mar 2026 12:24 by Kallum Brisset

Town forward Anis Mehmeti believes working with Kieran McKenna has been the perfect match after his January arrival from Championship rivals Bristol City.

Mehmeti has consistently impressed for the Blues since making the switch, which came after the clubs agreed a fee of just £3 million as he neared the end of his contract at Ashton Gate.

The 25-year-old has seemingly needed no time to adjust to new playing styles and teammates, and claims that Town boss McKenna is more detailed in his preparation than any of his managers earlier in his career.

“A crazy amount of information, a bit more different to what I had previously,” he said. “I’m still adapting, but at the end of the day, he just wants me to express myself and go and be me. There’s a reason he brought me in, it’s down to me to deliver.

“He seems obsessed and so am I. I feel like it’s the perfect match, to be honest. I’m loving every minute.”

Just three days before he made the move to Suffolk, Mehmeti played his final game for Bristol City against the Blues at Portman Road when soon-to-be teammate Jack Clarke scored twice.

When it became clear the interest was there, the Albania international jumped at the chance to become the first new signing of 2026.

He said: “There was obviously speculation. You didn’t know it was 100 per cent because nothing is ever guaranteed. Wherever I was playing, I’m trying to give my 100 per cent. I gave it on that day, and I’m proud to be here now.

“The club speaks for itself — the history, where it wants to go, and last year being in the Premier League. We need to show that consistency now.

“I’d like to think everyone in the squad wants to do the same. I’ve played football my whole life and I want to compete at the very best. I’m sure I can do that if I keep improving.”

One man who was able to guide Mehmeti into making the right decision for his career was Robins teammate Sam Morsy, who became a modern-day club legend during his four years in Suffolk by captaining the Blues to back-to-back promotions.

“What he’s done for the club speaks for itself and I couldn’t have asked for a better guy to be around for them couple of months,” Mehmeti said. “He’s at Bristol City now, but we still speak regularly. I’m wishing him all the best.

“He was in League One with Ipswich Town, fast forward three and a half years and he’s in the Premier League with them.

“I don’t think I have to speak about Samy, you know what he’s done for the club and he had nothing but top words to say about the club. For me, it was an easy decision.”

Town are among the highest scorers in the Championship, with Clarke, Jaden Philogene and George Hirst also among the greatest contributors in attack.

While Mehmeti would love to play his part with trademark goals from long range, he argues that the most rewarding strikes are actually those that do not grab all the headlines.

He said: “We’ve got a few guys nearly on double digits for the season. You need that to get promoted, you need goals from everywhere and we’re showing that.

“To be honest, I like scoring boring goals. It means I’m in the box and I’m making clever runs inside the box. I always try to gravitate towards the goal.

“This year has been a bit different with Jaden and Clarkey, they want to keep the width. Me, I’m a bit different. I want to come inside and want to kick Leif [Davis] on the outside because he’s so fast.

“We worked well at times, still could be a bit better at times. It’s just relationships, knowing what he wants and him knowing what type of runs I like to make off the ball when he has it. He’s a great player and we’ve just to keep going.”

On the positive reception he has received from the fans, Mehmeti added: “I try not to look too much into the social media. One minute you’re the best player and the next minute you’re doubted. That’s not to say that’s happened here, but I try and focus every day on keeping improving.

“I feel the love in the stadium, I feel the love from the fans, and that’s what motivates me every day.”

Photo: MI News via Reuters Connect