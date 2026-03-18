Walle Egeli in Norway U21s

Wednesday, 18th Mar 2026 13:39

Town forward Sindre Walle Egeli has been named in the Norway U21s squad for their European Championship qualifiers against the Netherlands and Slovenia during the international break.

The Norwegian youngsters face the Dutch in Stavanger on Friday 27th March, then the Slovenians away in Ptuj on Tuesday 31st March.

Walle Egeli, 19, who has made one senior international appearance, has been capped 10 time at U21 level, scoring five goals.

Meanwhile, Blues winger Wes Burns was left out of the Wales squad for their World Cup play-off games, presumably due to the calf injury he suffered at the weekend.

Norway U21s: Martin Børsheim - Fredrikstad, Magnus Rugland Ree - Bryne, Rasmus Holten - Brann, Magnus Riisnæs - Bodø/Glimt, Eivind Helland - Bologna, Dennis Gjengaar - NY Red Bull, Oliver Braude - Heerenveen, Nikolai Hopland - Heerenveen, Runar Norheim - Nordsjælland, Aleksander Hammer Kjelsen - Aalesund, Alwande Roaldsøy - Sparta Rotterdam, Jens Hjertø-Dahl - Tromsø, Jakob Napoleon Romsaas - Charleroi, Sverre Nypan - Manchester City, Victor Halvorsen - Sarpsborg 08, Jakob Segadal Hansen - Viking, Sander Kilen - Kristiansund, Marius Broholm - Lille, Henrik Skogvold - Fredrikstad, Sindre Walle Egeli - Ipswich, Daniel Bassi - Bodø/Glimt, Markus Haaland - Brann.

Photo: BILDBYRÅN via Reuters Connect