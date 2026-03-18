Norwich Ticketing Details Announced

Wednesday, 18th Mar 2026 14:34

Town have released ticketing details for the East Anglian derby against Norwich City at Carrow Road on Saturday 11th April (KO 12.30pm).

The Blues have been given 2,003 seats for the game against the Canaries which will go on sale from 10am on Thursday 19th March via the following priority:

2025/26 members with 40+ away priority points - Thursday, 19 March, at 10am.

2025/26 members with 35+ away priority points - Thursday, 19 March, at 3pm.

2025/26 members with 30+ away priority points – Friday, 20 March, at 10am.

2025/26 members with 25+ away priority points -Friday, 20 March, at 3pm.

2025/26 members with 20+ away priority points -Monday, 23 March, at 10am.

2025/26 members with 15+ away priority points – Monday, 23 March, at 3pm.

2025/26 members with 10+ away priority points – Tuesday, 24 March, at 10am.

2025/26 members with 5+ away priority points – Tuesday, 24 March, at 3pm.

2025/26 season ticket holders – Wednesday, 25 March, at 10am.

Prices are £41 for adults, £31 for seniors aged 65-plus and under-21s, £26 for under-18s and £16 for under-12s.

As previously reported, the club has negotiated four travel options with Norfolk Constabulary and will be asking match ticket holders to choose their preferred travel plan.

Photo: Matchday Images