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Millwall Red Card Appeal Successful
Wednesday, 18th Mar 2026 19:26

Saturday’s opponents Millwall have successfully appealed the red card shown to left-back Zak Sturge during their 2-1 defeat to Blackburn Rovers at the Den on Saturday.

Sturge, pictured above chasing Wes Burns, was sent off in the 59th minute after bringing down Rovers forward Yuki Ohashi, who was breaking towards goal.

However, following an appeal, the FA has decided the foul didn’t constitute the denial of a goalscoring opportunity and has rescinded the red card and in turn the suspension which would have seen the 21-year-old miss the visit to Portman Road.

Millwall are currently fourth in the Championship, behind the third-placed Blues on goal difference but with Town having played a game fewer.

Photo: Matchday Images



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Ravanelly added 19:31 - Mar 18
Fair enough, it was a terrible decision imho
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armchaircritic59 added 19:32 - Mar 18
Haven't seen it, but everything I've heard suggests justice has been done.
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Bluewhiteboy added 19:41 - Mar 18
Main thing is let us overtake them. Need to make Saturday count
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RobITFC added 19:42 - Mar 18
Millwall fans fuming as they were winning 1.0 at the time!
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Daniel72 added 19:55 - Mar 18
How about rescinding Leif's suspension whilst they're at it? Even things out a bit...
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