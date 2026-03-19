Boro and Portsmouth Games Move For Sky
Thursday, 19th Mar 2026 11:03
Town’s top-of-the table home clash against Middlesbrough has moved to Sunday 19th April (KO midday), while the twice-postponed visit to Portsmouth has moved to an 8pm start.
Both matches have been rescheduled for live Sky coverage. The Boro game was originally set for the previous day, while the trip to Pompey on Tuesday 14th April had been due to get under way at 7.45pm.
Photo: Matchday Images
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Blogs 297 bloggers
The Evolution of Referees by essexccc
The quality of officials - or lack of it - has taken up a lot of space in Town discussions in the last two weeks or so. Personally, I have been appalled at the penalty decisions which have cost us four points - assuming we had scored the spot-kicks we should have had. And you could extend that to six, if you include the Preston game.
Between The Lines, The Irreverent Poetry Of Ipswich Town. No.38 - Shockaholics by The_Flashing_Smile
It’s been an interesting week or so, to say the least.
Between The Lines, The Irreverent Poetry Of Ipswich Town. No.37 - I Don’t Want To Write This Poem by The_Flashing_Smile
Well I was angry. And speechless. And then I calmed down. Terrible defending at the end of the first half saw two conceded. Then a stirring second-half comeback to go 3-2 up - were we finally to get that ‘win from behind’?
Between The Lines, The Irreverent Poetry Of Ipswich Town. No.36 - Bogies by The_Flashing_Smile
My last poem involving this ref (v Preston), you might recall was less than flattering. Once again he dominates the match and the poem, nothing any ref should ever do.
Between The Lines, The Irreverent Poetry Of Ipswich Town. No.35 - A Matusiwa Smile by The_Flashing_Smile
This was tense. Hull came to battle hard, defend deep, and hit us on the break if they could. And they did a pretty decent job of it, despite, bizarrely, not actually fashioning an effort on target. So why did it feel so tense then?!
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