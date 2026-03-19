Boro and Portsmouth Games Move For Sky

Thursday, 19th Mar 2026 11:03 Town’s top-of-the table home clash against Middlesbrough has moved to Sunday 19th April (KO midday), while the twice-postponed visit to Portsmouth has moved to an 8pm start. Both matches have been rescheduled for live Sky coverage. The Boro game was originally set for the previous day, while the trip to Pompey on Tuesday 14th April had been due to get under way at 7.45pm. Photo: Matchday Images



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Guthrum added 11:04 - Mar 19

Midday kick-off? That's a complete pain. 2

_CliveBaker_ added 11:06 - Mar 19

Midday Sunday kick off is horrible. Benefit is it gives the squad a bit more rest after a busy week and having to squeeze the Pompey game in, but selfishly its rubbish for me. 2

John_Grose added 11:10 - Mar 19

Midday isn't particularly nice for the travelling Boro fans either. Kind of forces them to travel Saturday and stay over. Also 12pm games often lack atmosphere. We are at the whim to our Sky paymasters I guess. 0

BtreeBlueBlood added 11:17 - Mar 19

Sky made Ipswich travel on a Friday!



Atleast they get home for dinner! 0

BtreeBlueBlood added 11:17 - Mar 19

Sky made Ipswich travel on a Friday!



Atleast they get home for dinner! 0

BtreeBlueBlood added 11:17 - Mar 19

Sky made Ipswich travel on a Friday!



Atleast they get home for dinner! 0

HighwoodsBlue added 11:34 - Mar 19

Boro was the only Saturday 3pm that we had left this season. No more now until next year! 0

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