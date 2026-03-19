Ayinde Wins Trophy With Boreham Wood

Thursday, 19th Mar 2026 12:00

On-loan Blues youngster Leon Ayinde was part of the Boreham Wood squad which beat West Ham’s U21s to win the National League Cup last night.

Ayinde, 21, came on at half-time as the Wood drew 2-2 with the Hammers at the Mangata Developments Stadium before winning a shootout 7-6 to become the first side from the National League to carry off the trophy.

Wood, who were unbeaten throughout the competition, only entered this season after Morecambe had to withdraw.

Republic of Ireland U21 international Ayinde, who wasn’t among the spot-kick takers, joined Boreham Wood, who look set for a National League play-off place, for the rest of the season in February.

Having signed for Town from Cork City in January 2023, Ayinde spent time on loan at Rochdale in the same division last season.

Photo: Matchday Images