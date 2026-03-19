Blues Quartet in Ireland Squad

Thursday, 19th Mar 2026 12:24

Dara O’Shea, Jack Taylor and on-loan Blues duo Chieo Ogbene and Sammie Szmodics have been named in the Republic of Ireland squad for their World Cup play-offs later this month.

Ireland face Czechia at the Fortuna Arena in Prague on Thursday 26th March with the winners then hosting the victors of the Denmark-North Macedonia tie on Tuesday 31st March for a place in the finals.

O’Shea has previously won 41 caps, Taylor 10, Ogbene, who is on loan at Sheffield United, 30, netting four international goals, and Szmodics, who is on loan at Derby, 11.

Kasey McAteer, who has previously won eight caps, scoring once, is not included in the party, while ex-Town forward David McGoldrick is also omitted despite speculation that the 38-year-old Barnsley man might be in line for a shock recall.

Photo: Andrew Surma/Sipa USA via Reuters Connect