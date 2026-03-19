Call Me Ted-Designed Warm-Up Shirt For Foundation Fixture

Thursday, 19th Mar 2026 14:05

The Ipswich Town Foundation and Call Me Ted have come together to produce a one-off limited edition warm-up shirt for Saturday’s home game against Millwall, this season’s Foundation Fixture.

The brainchild of brothers Richard and Steve Haugh, and friends Kevin Bennett and Andy Mortimer, Call Me Ted released unique posters by local artists for every home match last season which appeared in the programme for the relevant game.

The design on the shirts for Saturday’s match is inspired by the community that the foundation serves, depicting landmarks from the town as it is now in the style of a Tudor map, a nod to the history of the town and Cardinal Thomas Wolsey’s influence during that period.

The collaboration has been funded by Ipswich fan and foundation supporter Richard Buss.

A shirt has been produced for each player in the first-team squad, featuring their name and number with a selection signed and made available for auction following the match via a Crowdfunder campaign, which will go live next week through MatchWornShirt.

“I was inspired by Ipswich’s Tudor era, when Wolsey first set out his ambitions for the town,” Steve Haugh, who designed the artwork, explained.

“Tudor maps were beautifully hand-drawn and full of character, so I’ve taken that spirit and reworked it with landmarks from modern Ipswich - linking our history with the renewed ambition around the club and town today.

“Brother Richard added: “We’re proud to be partnering with the foundation, a charity that we believe makes people’s lives better.

“We’ve witnessed the joy people get from taking part in the disability football sessions, girls football and walking football, and admire the way the foundation looks to build links with parts of the community where support is most needed.”

Dan Palfrey, director of the Ipswich Town Foundation, said: “This shirt helps open up meaningful conversations about the foundation and the impact we’re making in the community.

“We’re incredibly grateful to Steve and Richard at Call Me Ted for their hard work and thoughtful design, and to Richard Buss for bringing the idea into fruition.”

Town introduced the Foundation Fixture in 2023 in order to raise awareness of and funds to support the work carried out to support people in Ipswich and wider Suffolk.

Photo: ITFC/Matchday Images