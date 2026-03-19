Ayinde in Irish U21s Squad

Thursday, 19th Mar 2026 14:07

Forward Leon Ayinde has been named in the Republic of Ireland U21s squad for their European Championship qualifiers against Moldova and Kazakhstan.

The Irish youngsters host the Moldovans at Tallaght Stadium in Dublin on Thursday 26th March, then travel to Kazakhstan for a game at the Turkestan Arena on Tuesday 31st March.

Ayinde, 21, who is currently on loan in the National League with Boreham Wood, who he helped to carry off the National League Trophy on Wednesday evening, won his first U21s cap in October but was forced off with an injury after only six minutes.

Town’s head of goalkeeping Rene Gilmartin is the goalkeeper-coach for the Irish U21s.

Ireland U21s: Noah Jauny (Stade Reims), Aaron Maguire (Hampton & Richmond Borough, on loan from Tottenham Hotspur), Conor Walsh (Shelbourne), Sam Curtis (Chesterfield), Cathal McCarthy (Hull City), Conor McManus (Brentford), Alex Murphy (Newcastle United), Cory O’Sullivan (Shamrock Rovers), David Okagbue (Peterborough United), Gabriel Otegbayo (Sheffield Wednesday), Romeo Akachukwu (Colchester United, on loan from Southampton), Jacob Devaney (St Mirren, on loan from Manchester United), Darius Lipsiuc (Solihull Moors, on loan from Stoke City), Jack Moorhouse (Manchester United), Jamie Mullins (Wycombe Wanderers), Aaron Ochoa Moloney (Malaga), Leon Ayinde (Ipswich Town, on loan at Boreham Wood), Adam Brennan (Shamrock Rovers), Trent Kone Doherty (Molde), Tommy Lonergan (Waterford), Michael Noonan (Shamrock Rovers), Sean Patton (Reading), Jaden Umeh (Benfica).

Photo: Matchday Images