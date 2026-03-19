Yallop Appointed McKinney Chupacabras Head Coach
Thursday, 19th Mar 2026 16:43
Former Town full-back Frank Yallop has been appointed the head coach of USL League Two side the McKinney Chupacabras.
Yallop (pictured above at Portman Road with Terry Butcher after his induction to the Town Hall of Fame in 2022) has spent his entire coaching career in North America having left his most recent club, Monterey Bay, where he had been sporting director and head coach, in 2024.
Prior to that he had had stints with the San Jose Earthquakes, Chicago Fire and LA Galaxy in the MLS, before taking charge of the Canadian national team, who he represented during his playing career.
The 61-year-old then had a spell as head coach and president of soccer operations at Arizona United during which time the club changed its name to Phoenix Rising following investment from the Three Lions, who later were part of the Gamechanger 20 takeover at Town.
Yallop was subsequently general manager at Fresno FC and returned to a coaching role at Las Vegas Lights.
Chupacabras owner Michael Hitchcock says he’s delighted to have brought Yallop to Texas.
“What a special day for McKinney Chupacabras FC and soccer in our community,” he said.
“We’re thrilled to welcome one of the most accomplished coaches in Major League Soccer history to the city of McKinney.
“Frank Yallop is an MLS pioneer, and his experience will play a critical role as we continue building the Chupacabras in our second USL League Two season.”
Sporting director Ed Puskarich added: “Frank’s professional success speaks for itself, but beyond his achievements on the field, he is an even better person off the field.
“We believe this announcement will send shockwaves through U.S. soccer and shows the ambition of what we are building here in McKinney.”
Yallop said: “I was attracted to the project because of the excitement around the Chupacabras in McKinney.
“The club already has tremendous fan support and the work Michael Hitchcock, Ed Puskarich and the entire staff have done in such a short time is impressive. I’m looking forward to joining the club and building an exciting 2026 season.”
Photo: Matchday Images
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