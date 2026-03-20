U18s at Birmingham

Friday, 20th Mar 2026 09:55

Town’s U18s have the chance to put some distance between themselves and the bottom of U18 Premier League South when they face Birmingham City at the Knighthead Training and Academy Grounds on Saturday afternoon (KO 1pm).

The young Blues climbed off the foot of the table and ahead of the Midlanders on goal difference via last Saturday’s 1-0 home victory over Arsenal, Charlie Compton (pictured) the scorer of the goal.

If they win tomorrow, they could climb as high as 12th, still with games in hand on the three teams they would move above.

Photo: Matchday Images