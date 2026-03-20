South West Branch Meet-Up For Millwall Match

Friday, 20th Mar 2026 11:42

The South West Branch of the Supporters Club is meeting up to watch Saturday’s home game against Millwall (KO 12.30pm).

The Stag & Hounds in Old Market Street in Bristol, around 15 minutes from Temple Meads, is the venue for the meet-up to see Town take on the Lions.

Photo: Action Images via Reuters