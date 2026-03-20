Boniface in England U20s Squad

Friday, 20th Mar 2026 13:49

Blues left-back Somto Boniface has been named in the England U20s squad for their game in Italy next week.

The Young Lions face the Italians at the Riano Athletic Centre, Rome on Friday 27th March.

Boniface, 19, has previously won two U20s caps, having also played for England at U15, U16, U17 and U18 levels while at former club Chelsea.

England U20s: Finlay Herrick (West Ham United), Sam Proctor (Aston Villa), Jack Thompson (Derby County), Zach Abbott (Nottingham Forest), Olabade Aluko (Leicester City), Somto Boniface (Ipswich Town), Ayden Heaven (Manchester United), Jayden Meghoma (Rangers, loan from Brentford), Harrison Murray-Campbell (Chelsea), Kevin Pinto (SL Benfica II), Joshua Ajala (West Ham United), Preston Fearon (West Ham United). Jamaldeen Jimoh (West Bromwich Albion, loan from Aston Villa), Isiah Dada-Mascoll (Manchester City), Kieran Morgan (Queens Park Rangers), Callum Olusesi (Tottenham Hotspur), Romelle Donovan (Brentford), Jimmy-Jay Morgan (Peterborough United, loan from Chelsea), Errol Mundle-Smith (Norwich City), Joel Ndala (Sheffield Wednesday, loan from Manchester City), Thomas Watson (Millwall, loan from Brighton and Hove Albion), Kadan Young (Reading, loan from Aston Villa).

Photo: Matchday Images