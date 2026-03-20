Wilkinson in England U17s Squad

Friday, 20th Mar 2026 16:51

Academy central defender Oliver Wilkinson has been named in the England U17s squad for their Euro 2026 qualifying games during the international break.

The Young Lions host the Faroe Islands at St George’s Park on Wednesday 25th March, then take on Israel on the following Saturday and then Estonia the next Tuesday, also at the same venue.

Wilkinson, 17, who joined Town from Barnsley earlier in the season and signed his first pro deal last month, has previously won two caps at U17s level.

Prior to that he had played for the England U15s and skippered the Young Lions’ U16s.

U17s: Thomas Betts (Sheffield United), Lucca Benetton (Crystal Palace), Roman Dowell (Newcastle United), Ben Vickery (Manchester City), Marlow Barrett (Manchester City), Calvin Diakite (Chelsea), Jacob Howard (Leeds United), Marli Salmon (Arsenal), Oscar Sandiford (Tottenham Hotspur), Jake Wain (Manchester City), Oliver Wilkinson (Ipswich Town), Karim Cassim (Manchester City), Hugo De Lisle (Leicester City), JJ Gabriel (Manchester United), Max Little (Southampton), Mahdi Nicoll-Jazuli (Chelsea), Joel Drakes-Thomas (Crystal Palace), Ryan Kavuma-McQueen (Chelsea), Teddie Lamb (Manchester City), Brian Madjo (Aston Villa), Michael Mills (Newcastle United), Ajay Tavares (Barcelona)

Photo: Matchday Images