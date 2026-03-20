Matusiwa: An Important Game But They All Are

Friday, 20th Mar 2026 19:39 by Kallum Brisset

Town midfielder Azor Matusiwa insists the Blues’ home meeting with Millwall is no more important than any other fixture between now and the end of the campaign.

With nine matches remaining of the regular Championship season, Town are locked level on points with Millwall and only ahead of the Lions on goal difference.

While the third-placed Blues do hold a game in hand, the two sides will go head to head at Portman Road on Saturday lunchtime in a crunch clash in the battle for automatic promotion to the Premier League.

Kieran McKenna’s men took advantage of slip-ups elsewhere last weekend to close the gap on Middlesbrough with victory at relegated Sheffield Wednesday, which Matusiwa says was hard-fought.

“It’s going to be an important game against an opponent who are close to us, but it’s not more important than the Sheffield Wednesday game,” he said.

“In this stage of the season, every game is important. People were saying it should be an easy game as they’re last in the league, but to be honest there are no easy games in this league.

“Even when they are already relegated, they’re still giving their lives and they’re fighting for every game. It was also a hard game against them, so we are really happy that we found a way to win the game.

“The next game is another important game and a lot of people are speaking about it. It’s game by game, we were really happy with the win and we are now focusing on tomorrow.

“It’s an important game, but all the games are. It’s not only because it’s Millwall and we have to be more motivated or concentrated. You have to be consistent for the whole season, not only against the bigger clubs or clubs that are higher in the table. It shouldn’t change our mentality.”

Millwall make the trip to Suffolk off the back of four successive away wins and could climb into the automatic promotion spots for the first time this season.

The Londoners were also the last side to prevent Town from scoring in the Championship during December’s goalless draw at the Den.

“It was a tough game on Boxing Day,” Matusiwa recalled. “I think we played well, but it’s never easy to play Millwall away. It should be another good game and we are ready for the fight.

“We know their strengths and we know their fragilities. We know what to do, what it takes to win, and we have to find a way.

“In this stage of the season, it’s not important how you win, but it’s getting the wins. Of course, you want to do it with good football and a good performance, but we will have to find a way to take three points to keep going.

“There is pressure on Coventry and Middlesbrough as well. You have pressure and good pressure, and I think this is the good pressure.

“If we could sign for this where we’re at now at the beginning of the season, we would sign it. Now it’s up to us to win the games, because we have everything in our own hands.”

For the second game in succession, the Blues will be without two of their most important defenders as Cédric Kipré completes a suspension and left-back Leif Davis continues to serve out his ban for violent conduct.

Matusiwa said: “They are important players, but we have a really strong squad. We have enough good players and quality. The last game, we had Johnno [Ben Johnson] and Greavesy [Jacob Greaves] who did a good job and played well. Everyone can be replaced.

“We have a very strong squad. That’s also one of the keys to having a successful season, to have a big squad. We are lucky that we are in this position that we can have a lot of changes. Even the players from the bench can raise the level of the team.

“The squad also has a lot of [quality] from the bench, and those players have won the game for us. It’s super important to not only have 11 players, but the whole squad to be there for the team when you need it.”

Better news on the availability front is the return of forward Jaden Philogene, who made his first appearance since January as a substitute at Hillsborough last weekend.

Matusiwa said: “We all know what he did and how many goals he’s scored in difficult moments. We are very happy that he is back, and hopefully he can help us again.”

On his own fitness, the 27-year-old added: “I’m feeling better, the rest has helped me a lot. It felt a little bit tight and a little bit sore, that’s why I asked for a change. It’s feeling much better than it felt on Tuesday and for the last game.

“I’m feeling fresh and fit. Sometimes you have small pain, but I can play with it and I don’t think any player plays pain-free. I’m feeling really good.

“I’ve played 37 games and I’ve never done it before. I’m surprised that my body is still good to go, because it’s hard for the body if you’re not used to it. I’m happy that I'm still fit and not struggling with injuries.”

Earlier this month, Matusiwa scored his first goal for the club in style when he netted the winner in the second half of Town’s 1-0 home victory over Hull City.

His first-time strike from outside the penalty area came just as the Blues were growing frustrated with the Tigers’ low block with less than 20 minutes remaining on the night.

As a result, many supporters now urge the Dutchman to shoot from range whenever he has possession inside the final third.

“I’m not going to shoot from 50 yards; the moment has to be there. The moment was there against Hull,” he said.

“You have to know when to shoot and when to play, because you want to increase scoring goals and it’s not always the right decision to shoot from 40 or 30 yards.”

Photo: TWTD