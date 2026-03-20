Bent and Over Inducted Into Hall of Fame

Friday, 20th Mar 2026 23:53

Striker Darren Bent and the late Peter Over were inducted into the Blues’ Hall of Fame at this evening’s Former Players Association's Hall of Fame Reunion Dinner at Portman Road.

Bent came through the academy ranks at Playford Road, having been recruited as a 14-year-old from Cambridgeshire youth side Godmanchester Rovers, and was a member of the U18s team which reached the FA Youth Cup semi-finals in 2000/01.

The Tooting-born frontman, now 42, made his senior debut under George Burley’s management against Helsingborg in the UEFA Cup in 2001/02 and went on to become a regular first-teamer the following season, forming a famous partnership with Shefki Kuqi as Joe Royle’s side twice reached the Championship play-off semi-finals.

After leaving the Blues for Charlton in the summer of 2005, Bent went on to have a long and successful career in the Premier League representing Spurs, Sunderland, Aston Villa and Fulham (loan) in addition to the Addicks, and won 13 England caps, scoring four times, before later spells back in the Championship with Brighton (loan), Derby and Burton Albion (loan).

In total for Town, Bent, who now works in the media, scored 55 goals in 116 starts and 26 appearances from the bench.

Over, who died suddenly in January, aged 63, was a club ambassador, a member of the PLC board from 2015 and took on the role of chairman just before Christmas.

A Deputy Lieutenant for Suffolk and a former director and trustee of the Suffolk Agricultural Association involved in the organisation of the Suffolk Show, Over was also a trustee of the Ipswich Town Foundation.

Photo: Action Images via Reuters