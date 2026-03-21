Mehmeti in Albania Squad For World Cup Play-Offs
Saturday, 21st Mar 2026 09:31
Blues forward Anis Mehmeti has been named in the Albania squad for their World Cup play-offs next week.
The Albanians face Poland in Warsaw in their semi-final next Thursday with the winners then taking on the victors of the Ukraine-Sweden tie, which is being played the same night, on Tuesday 31st March away in either Valencia or Solna for a place in the finals in the summer.
Mehmeti, who joined the Blues from Bristol City in January, has previously won three full caps, all as a sub between March and June 2023.
If he is involved, Mehmeti will become the first player with Town to have represented Albania at full level.
Photo: Matchday Images
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