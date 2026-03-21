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Two Changes as Blues Host Millwall
Saturday, 21st Mar 2026 11:40

Town have made two changes for this afternoon’s promotion six-pointer against Millwall at Portman Road with Kasey McAteer and Ivan Azon coming back into the XI (KO 12.30pm, Sky Sports Football/ITV1).

McAteer, starting for the first time since the 0-0 draw with the Lions at the Den on Boxing Day, comes in for Sindre Walle Egeli on the right, while Azon is the number nine with George Hirst dropping to the bench alongside the Norwegian.

Marcelino Nunez, who manager Kieran McKenna said on Friday was “touch and go” to be involved following his hamstring injury, isn’t included in the 20-man squad.

Wes Burns misses out with the calf injury sustained at Hillsborough, along with the suspended Leif Davis and Cedric Kipre.

Jaden Philogene is again among the subs, as is U21s left-back Somto Boniface, who is on the bench for the first time in the Championship this season, having been included for the FA Cup tie at Wrexham and for five Premier League games during 2024/25.

Millwall also make two changes with Caleb Taylor and Luke Cundle returning to the side for Danny McNamara and Barry Bannan, who both drop to the bench.

January Blues target Femi Azeez starts, as does Zak Sturge, last week’s red card against Blackburn having been overturned on appeal.

Town: Walton, Furlong, O’Shea (c), Greaves, Johnson, Matusiwa, Neil, McAteer, Mehmeti, Clarke, Azon. Subs: Palmer, Baggott, Boniface, Taylor, Cajuste, Walle Egeli, Philogene, Akpom, Hirst.

Millwall: Patterson, Sturge, Crama, Cooper (c), Taylor, Mitchell, Neghli, Azeez, Langstaff, Coburn, Cundle. Subs: Crocombe, McNamara, Ballo, Ivanovic, Watson, Bryan, Lamptey, Mazou-Sacko, Bannan. Referee: Michael Salisbury (Preston).

Photo: Matchday Images



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carlo88 added 12:02 - Mar 21
That's not a great looking team
-1

Len_Brennan added 12:05 - Mar 21
Winning the midfield battle will be key today; Millwall will have Neghli dropping in to help Mitchel & Cundle, so we have to match them for presence & intensity, with Mehmeti getting involved too.
2

Citynil added 12:24 - Mar 21
Very surprised Taylor not starting this, but other than that probably about as expected taking account of the injuries and suspensions. In an ideal world certainly not the starting X1 many of us would want for this game but hopefully having allegedly the strongest squad in the division will bear dividend today.
1


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