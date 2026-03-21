Neil: Probably Two Points Dropped

Saturday, 21st Mar 2026 16:54 by Kallum Brisset

Town midfielder Dan Neil was pleased with the Blues’ first-half performance, but the 1-1 draw with Millwall felt like two points dropped.

A point a piece at Portman Road, coupled with Middlesbrough’s goalless draw at lowly Blackburn Rovers, means the automatic promotion picture remained unchanged from the start of the day.

Millwall remain behind Town on goal difference with a two-point buffer to second-placed Boro, while the Blues hold a game in hand on both of their nearest rivals.

After a string of below-par performances during the first 45 minutes, Kieran McKenna’s side raced out of the blocks and fully deserved their lead at the interval through Jack Clarke’s strike.

Neil revealed that was a discussion point before the game, and was pleased with the way the Blues responded in front of a buoyant lunchtime atmosphere.

“The first halves have probably been a bit flat and tense with the magnitude of every game now until the end of the season,” he said. “We spoke about that in the changing room before the game.

“Almost stuff the tension, we just need to go out and start well. We knew that it was going to be a great atmosphere today with such a big game.

“We did that, we started on the front foot, we created chances from the off and we need to take that from today and use that in each game from now until the end of the season.”

Clarke’s 14th goal of the season was cancelled out shortly after the interval when Millwall responded through Josh Coburn, who latched onto the end of Camiel Neghli’s cross from the left.

Town were able to survive a late scare when Mihailo Ivanović slammed against the underside of the crossbar that threatened to end the Blues’ long unbeaten run on home soil that has extended to 15 matches.

On the overall result, Neil continued: “Quite disappointed in the end. I think we probably had enough chances to win the game and not as clinical as we wanted to be in the final third.

“You’ve got to give them a bit of credit as well because for the first 60 minutes, we were by far the better team. That’s why they’re up there in the league, they stick together, have clearly got a good team spirit, and found a way back into the game. The overall reflection is disappointment and probably two points dropped in the end.

“The first half, we almost blew them away and were disappointed that we were only 1-0 up going into the break. The fans were brilliant as well today, that’s the best atmosphere I’ve heard since I’ve come here and they really helped us keep driving and keep going to try and get the winner. We’re going to need them for the rest of the season.

“The record here at Portman Road over the last few years in the Championship has been an amazing record. They play a massive part in that when we’ve got teams on the back foot and they’re almost rolling the ball into the goal.

“Eight games to go, we’re going to need everybody — players, staff, fans — to try and get over the line.”

Neil was also heavily involved in an attacking sense, curling just wide as he sought to strike past former teammate Anthony Patterson in the Lions goal.

“I was desperate to score past my old mate,” the 24-year-old said. “I was speaking to him after the game, he said he was scrambling on the first one but I just didn’t quite get enough whip on it.

“It’s a different role from what I played at Sunderland, it’s probably my more natural role. I’m just getting used to getting into the box and trying to get on the end of crosses.

“I was so close to the one Kasey [McAteer] pulled back in the second half, I almost stopped my run a little bit which I'm annoyed about. I’m getting back to what I was naturally doing when I was a bit younger, and I'm sure the first one will come soon.

“Going back to my mate in goal for Millwall, he’s pulled off a ridiculous save from Iván [Azón]. We’re creating the chances and we’re dominant with teams, we just need to find a way of adding that clinical edge in the final third, putting teams away, and not giving them a chance to get back into the games.”

Kallum Brisset