Shabazz-Edwards in Full Guyana Squad

Saturday, 21st Mar 2026 21:45

U21s central defender Walker Shabazz-Edwards has received his first call-up to Guyana’s senior international side.

The Golden Jaguars are set to take part in the CONCACAF Series friendly tournament next week with their group being played in the Dominican Republic.

They face Dominica at the Estadio Cibao, Santiago de los Caballeros on Friday 27th March, then Belize at the same venue the following Monday.

Earlier this month, Shabazz-Edwards, 18, won his first two Guyana U20s caps in CONCACAF U20 Championship qualifiers before his side and Anguilla were disqualified from the competition following a mass brawl.

Shabazz-Edwards, who if he plays will become the first Blues player to win a senior cap with Guyana, joined Town last season from Brightlingsea Regent having impressed while on trial. The 6ft 4in tall centre-half had signed for the Regent from Ilford the previous summer.

Photo: Matchday Images