Town Women at Nottingham Forest

Sunday, 22nd Mar 2026 09:14

Ipswich Town Women will be looking to move themselves further away from the bottom of WSL2 when they face Nottingham Forest at the City Ground this afternoon (KO 2pm, live on YouTube).

The Blues are currently second-bottom, ahead of Portsmouth on goal difference following last week’s 2-1 home victory over Durham.

The situation is very tight at the foot of the table with three teams, Pompey, the Blues and Durham, all on 14 points. Sheffield United moved a point ahead of the trio following their 2-2 draw at Sunderland on Wednesday.

Town, unbeaten in WSL2 in 2026 and since David Wright took over as interim-manager, have two games in hand on Portsmouth and one on Durham.

Forest are eighth in the division having been promoted as FAWNL Northern Premier Division champions last season.

“They're good team, they’re a possession-based team so they really want to build through the thirds,” Wright told TownTV.

“They've got a frontline with a lot of pace and power, so it's going to be a really tough game, but we've done our work on them, we’ve got a plan that hopefully we go there and we execute to the best of our ability.

“But we also should be going there full of confidence. We're in really good form ourselves and looking really dangerous when we're in possession and we look really solid. So with those elements, we should be really confident going into Sunday.”

Reflecting on playing at the City Ground, Wright added: “It's a great stadium, loads of history. The pitch is massive as well, which definitely suits our girls on the transition.

“We’ve got a number of girls now that can get us from one end of the pitch to the other really, really quickly and can create and score goals, so it's very exciting.”

The game is the Blues’ last before their return to Portman Road next Saturday when they host Southampton (KO 12.30pm).

Photo: Matchday Images/ITFC