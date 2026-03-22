U18s Defeated By Late Penalty at Birmingham

Sunday, 22nd Mar 2026 09:40

Town’s U18s returned to the bottom of U18 Premier League South yesterday following a 4-3 defeat courtesy of a late penalty at Birmingham City having come from two goals behind to level, the Midlanders moving above them.

The home side went in front through Connor Reilly on the half-hour, the winger then doubling the advantage six minutes later.

Town pulled a goal back via a Shakil Nicolaou penalty in first-half injury time, the former Spurs schoolboy having been fouled himself.

Birmingham restored their two-goal lead in the 69th minute through Denzil Uchenna but goals from Indiana Pedder and Nelson Eze (pictured) on 75 and 78 levelled the game for the Blues, who have been in improved form since the turn of the year and had climbed from the foot of the table.

However, with two minutes left on the clock, Kellyan Olawole was adjudged to have handled in the area and Nikolai Degtiarev beat Josh Bentley from the spot to claim victory for Birmingham, who move up to 12th.

In the second half, the Blues gave England U15 international Zac Wattley, a 14-year-old defender, who is a pupil at Northgate High School, his first taste of U18s action from the bench.

Town have games in hand on yesterday’s opponents and the two sides immediately above them.

U18s: Bentley, Hall, Berkeley-Agyepong, Hammond, Adebayo (Olawole 46), Longwe (Stewart 79), Ladegbaye, Pedder, Burton-Yurevich (Olakazim 46), Eze, Nicolaou (Wattley 79). Unused: Wreford.

Photo: TWTD