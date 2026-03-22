Baggott's International Return Confirmed

Sunday, 22nd Mar 2026 09:58

Town central defender Elkan Baggott has been confirmed in the Indonesia squad for the FIFA Series 2026, an invitational friendly tournament they are hosting in Jakarta on March 27th and 30th.

Last week, the 23-year-old was named in a 41-man provisional squad and has now been selected for the final 24-player party.

Baggott has won 24 full caps, scoring two goals, but made his last international appearance back in January 2024.

The current squad is the first selected by new English manager John Herdman, who previously had spells in charge of Canada’s men’s and women’s sides, New Zealand’s women and Toronto FC. Former Leeds, Blackpool and Preston boss Simon Grayson is among his assistants.

The Indonesians will face St Kitts and Nevis on Friday 27th March with Bulgaria facing the Solomon Islands the same day.

The winners will meet in a final on Monday 30th March when the losers will take part in a third-place play-off.

Baggott has made only two cup appearances for the Blues this season, but has been on the bench for the last two Championship matches and manager Kieran McKenna revealed at his post-match press conference following yesterday’s draw with Millwall that the Bangkok-born, Colchester-raised defender was close to starting with Jacob Greaves not having trained all week due to a knock.

Photo: Reuters