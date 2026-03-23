TWTD League Calculator 2025/26

Monday, 23rd Mar 2026 09:36

With only eight games left to play, give the TWTD League Calculator a go to assess how the final weeks of the Championship season will pan out.

TWTD’s League Calculator allows you to input your predicted results for all the fixtures likely to affect a club's league position - now in date order - and then outputs a final table.

To give it a go, click here. The League Calculator will remain available via the Interactive menu above throughout the remainder of the season.

Post your final table in the comments section below, on the Forum or on social media for discussion and assessment.

Photo: IMAGO/Pro Sports Images via Reuters Connect