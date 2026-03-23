U21s Host Burnley at Portman Road
Monday, 23rd Mar 2026 12:43
Town’s U21s are in Premier League 2 action against Burnley at Portman Road this evening (KO 7pm, live on TownTV).
John McGreal and Chris Casement’s side have dropped to seventh in the 29-team table but have games in hand on all those above them. Burnley are second-bottom.
Photo: TWTD
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