Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
U21s Host Burnley at Portman Road
Monday, 23rd Mar 2026 12:43

Town’s U21s are in Premier League 2 action against Burnley at Portman Road this evening (KO 7pm, live on TownTV).

John McGreal and Chris Casement’s side have dropped to seventh in the 29-team table but have games in hand on all those above them. Burnley are second-bottom.

Photo: TWTD



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.


You need to login in order to post your comments

Ipswich Town Polls

About Us Contact Us Terms & Conditions Privacy Cookies Online Safety Advertising
© TWTD 1995-2026