U21s Host Burnley at Portman Road

Monday, 23rd Mar 2026 12:43

Town’s U21s are in Premier League 2 action against Burnley at Portman Road this evening (KO 7pm, live on TownTV).

John McGreal and Chris Casement’s side have dropped to seventh in the 29-team table but have games in hand on all those above them. Burnley are second-bottom.

Photo: TWTD