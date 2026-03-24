No Official Town Involvement in Farage Visit

Churchmans_crate added 10:48 - Mar 24

Well said, ForrestsFingers.



I have sent this to the club:



I was sickened this morning when I was made aware of Reform’s Nigel Farage posting images of himself at Portman Road, holding a Town shirt with his name on the back of it, sitting in at an Ipswich press conference table, in the Town dressing room, and in front of the Portman Road pitch.



To all intents and purposes this looks like the club supports Farage and Reform. For that to come out is a major blow to supporters who put a lot of effort in to unite people, to overcome division, to celebrate difference and foster tolerance. I am an Ipswich fan since 1972, when I was six years old, love Ipswich Town, and cannot believe how the club has let itself be used like this. I feel let down and hurt.



I expect nothing less than an apology to all supporters and a statement that distances the club and its fans from the hate and racism that Farage/Reform spout. But of course, the photos have been allowed to be taken, and cannot be retracted. The damage is done, and the club is now linked to Farage.

