No Official Town Involvement in Farage Visit
Tuesday, 24th Mar 2026 10:15
Reform UK leader Nigel Farage visiting Portman Road yesterday had no official involvement from the club, TWTD understands.
Fans reacted angrily to the controversial far right party’s social media accounts posting photos from the ground ahead of Clacton MP Farage’s rally at Trinity Park, home of the Suffolk Show, last night.
We understand a private tour of Portman Road, which is available to the public via the club website, was booked by a representative of Reform but with no official invite from Town or any event or meeting with anyone from the club’s management or ownership.
In addition to their visits to Portman Road and Trinity Park, the Reform group, in Suffolk as part of their campaigning for the local elections in May, also spent time in Felixstowe where a walkabout was abandoned due to protests.
Photo: Blair Ferguson
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