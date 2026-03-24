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No Official Town Involvement in Farage Visit
Tuesday, 24th Mar 2026 10:15

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage visiting Portman Road yesterday had no official involvement from the club, TWTD understands.

Fans reacted angrily to the controversial far right party’s social media accounts posting photos from the ground ahead of Clacton MP Farage’s rally at Trinity Park, home of the Suffolk Show, last night.

We understand a private tour of Portman Road, which is available to the public via the club website, was booked by a representative of Reform but with no official invite from Town or any event or meeting with anyone from the club’s management or ownership.

In addition to their visits to Portman Road and Trinity Park, the Reform group, in Suffolk as part of their campaigning for the local elections in May, also spent time in Felixstowe where a walkabout was abandoned due to protests.

Photo: Blair Ferguson



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WeWereZombies added 10:19 - Mar 24
The club needs to distance themselves from this sorry episode as rapidly and as forcefully as possible.
18

WeirdFishes added 10:20 - Mar 24
This makes no difference, the club still allowed it to happen.
5

TRUE_BLUE123 added 10:22 - Mar 24
But they didn't fancy stopping the bloke parading round with their brand like he owns the place. Farage tops all over the wall. Poor show.

10

bariotneblue added 10:22 - Mar 24
That may well be the case, but allowing a very recognisable public and controversial figure to take pictures of himself pitch side holding the shirt with his name on should set alarm bells ringing within the press department. It’s a really ugly look for the club which claims to be ‘inclusive’
9

MickMillsTash added 10:23 - Mar 24
How has the club allowed itself to be involved in this?

Statistically this alienates 60% of its supporters.
9

PavlovsCat added 10:25 - Mar 24
Wow! Those photos are certainly going to enhance Town’s reputation, both at home and abroad.

(That sentence may be a lie!).
1

FrimleyBlue added 10:25 - Mar 24
That's just absolute rubbish though

When you go on the tour, the players kits are in the dressing room, not taken down for people to hang their own shirts up!

You also have to confirm the name of which you are booking the tour for, so they knew in advance who was attending.

Town have fked up and they're trying to save themselves
3

AljoBlue added 10:26 - Mar 24
Exceptionally bad publicity/press from the club. leaves a really bad taste having any association/involvement between ITFC and Farage and his crew even if it was only booking the facilities. This has spread way beyond ITFC and has not been a beneficial involvement in any way to ITFC
5

ForrestsFingers added 10:29 - Mar 24
I’ve just sent this e-mail to the club. I’m shocked

After seeing pictures of Nigel Farage inside Portman Road and the changing rooms this morning I feel obliged to write to you to share my disgust that you could allow such a despicable human being into our club.

Your own words on your website state, “Ipswich Town’s aim is to be an inclusive and representative football club, striving for equity in all we do. We aim to confront and eliminate discrimination whether by disability, age, race, beliefs, sex, gender presentation, marriage, pregnancy and beyond.”

Can you remind me as to which of these values a man like Nigel Farage holds?

For your record please take 10 minutes of your day and watch this video explaining the type of man you’ve just let into our club and taint it.

You’ve nearly lost a 40 year long supporter over this stunt.
7

Miaow added 10:31 - Mar 24
I'm struggling to think when I have been more embarrassed to be an Ipswich Town fan.
5

lurcher added 10:32 - Mar 24
Poor form from the club. They should have had a policy in place to stop politicians or influencers making a paid tour look like an official invite.
2

SWLondonBlue93 added 10:33 - Mar 24
So if I booked a standard club tour, would I be able to recreate all of those photos? I'm not buying it.
1

bluejacko added 10:35 - Mar 24
Am I allowed to say that the vast majority of the clubs fans didn’t even know about this visit and more than likely don’t give a monkey’s toss about it!
-3

Rozeeboy74 added 10:36 - Mar 24
I have done the tour and didn't get a shirt. I can only assume he bought it himself, or his people did. The club should remain politically neutral (and I'm sure they do) and NF probably hijacked the chance for a photo opportunity. Our people should have had the balls to prevent this from happening. Plus someone has worked out we don't have a number 10 on the squad list.

The tour is excellent by the way.
0

AbujaBlue added 10:37 - Mar 24
I really hope this blows over but the damage is done. The photos can never be erased. What a PR disaster - a real failure of systems and processes at the club to have allowed this to happen. I'd be fuming if I were Ashton.
1

MickMccarthyWasRight added 10:37 - Mar 24
Disgraceful that the club let this happen. He and his swine followers can piss off to Norwich instead
0

JeanManuelThetis added 10:42 - Mar 24
Not good enough. Absolutely scandal the club have allowed this to happen and allowed him to use the club's identity to promote his views.
1

JonDouglas4Ballondor added 10:43 - Mar 24
I doubt anyone would have a problem if it was Zach Polanski. Only acceptable if its your viewpoint right boys?
0

AbujaBlue added 10:45 - Mar 24
Rozeeboy74 - more than one shirt looking at the changing room
0

Monkey_Blue added 10:45 - Mar 24
I do not want my club to have any intentional or unintentional link to this creep. He’s a racist grifter and makes me feel sick to see him anywhere near Portman Road or holding a town shirt with his name on it
0

viewfromtheu2 added 10:45 - Mar 24
Club staff were witnessed by workers at Endeavour House, who overlook the club entrance, to come out and greet the Reform visitors and it was filmed as well.
0

Monkey_Blue added 10:47 - Mar 24
His despicable views aside the club shouldn’t allow any political party to try this kind of cheap stunt. The fact farrage is always participating in cheap stunts is why he’s done this.
1

Churchmans_crate added 10:48 - Mar 24
Well said, ForrestsFingers.

I have sent this to the club:

I was sickened this morning when I was made aware of Reform’s Nigel Farage posting images of himself at Portman Road, holding a Town shirt with his name on the back of it, sitting in at an Ipswich press conference table, in the Town dressing room, and in front of the Portman Road pitch.

To all intents and purposes this looks like the club supports Farage and Reform. For that to come out is a major blow to supporters who put a lot of effort in to unite people, to overcome division, to celebrate difference and foster tolerance. I am an Ipswich fan since 1972, when I was six years old, love Ipswich Town, and cannot believe how the club has let itself be used like this. I feel let down and hurt.

I expect nothing less than an apology to all supporters and a statement that distances the club and its fans from the hate and racism that Farage/Reform spout. But of course, the photos have been allowed to be taken, and cannot be retracted. The damage is done, and the club is now linked to Farage.
0


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