Youngster Elliott in Barbados Squad

Tuesday, 24th Mar 2026 10:58

Town U21s right-back Leon Elliott has been named in the Barbados squad for their CONCACAF Series games during this international break.

Elliott, 19, joined the Blues in the summer of 2024 after leaving Crystal Palace’s youth set-up.

The Bajan Tridents are playing their games at the Stadion Antonio Trenidat in Rincon, Bonaire.

They face St Martin on Thursday and St Vincent & the Grenadines on Sunday in Group C of the friendly competition.

If he is involved, Elliott will become the first player with the Blues to represent Barbados.

Photo: Matchday Images