Eldred in Northern Ireland U19s Squad

Tuesday, 24th Mar 2026 15:05

Academy striker Sid Eldred has been named in a Northern Ireland U19s squad for mini-tournament in Lithuania.

The squad is a second U19s party named by Northern Ireland made up mainly of U18s and U17s.

Brentwood-born Eldred, 18, who largely features for the Town U18s but has also been involved in the U21s this season, has previously won caps at U15, U16 and U17 levels and was at an U18s training camp last summer.

The Northern Irish youngsters face Azerbaijan at the Raudondvario Stadionas in Raudondvaris on Saturday 28th March, then the hosts at the same venue on Tuesday 31st March.

Northern Ireland U19s: Finn McDonnell (Bohemians), Matthew Belshaw (Glentoran), Shea McGarry and Paul Stanfield (both Cliftonville), Calum Anderson (Southampton), Alfie McIlroy (Blackburn Rovers), Noah McDonnell (unattached), Zach Sutton (Bournemouth), Oisin Gamble (Linfield), Alexander Watson (Coleraine), Matthew Burns (Sunderland), Troy Savage (Burnley), Kalum Thompson (Nottingham Forest), Brandon Downey (Portsmouth), Josef Orpwood (Gillingham), Callum Downey (Derry City), Sidney Eldred (Ipswich Town), Coran Madden (Brentford), Luke Hawe (Southampton), Luke McGerrigan (Glenavon).

Photo: Matchday Images