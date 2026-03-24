Play-Off Dates Confirmed

Tuesday, 24th Mar 2026 15:16

The EFL has confirmed the dates of the Championship play-off semi-finals and final.

Town, currently third, will hope to avoid extending their season by winning automatic promotion. They have eight games of the campaign to go, one more than the sides around them in the table.

This season is the 40th staging of the play-offs, the Blues having been involved in the first in 1986/87 when they lost to Charlton in the semi-finals.

From next year, six teams will take part but this season remains at four, as has been the case since their inception.

The first leg of the sixth-v-third game will be played on Friday 8th May (KO 8pm) with the second on Monday 11th May (KO 8pm).

Leg one of the fifth-v-fourth tie will be played on Saturday 9th May (KO 12.30pm) with the second game on Tuesday 12th May (KO 8pm).

The final will be played on Saturday 23rd May with the kick-off time to be confirmed. The League One final will be on the Sunday and League Two on the Monday.

Photo: Action Images via Reuters