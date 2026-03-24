Town Issue Statement On Farage Visit
Tuesday, 24th Mar 2026 17:12
Town have issued a statement regarding last night’s visit to Portman Road by Reform UK leader Nigel Farage.
As reported earlier, a private tour of the stadium was booked with the club understood not to have initially been aware who was taking part.
They opted to still allow it to go ahead and to admit social media staff, who shot videos and photographs inside the stadium, which were released by the political party this morning via their channels.
Fans reacted angrily to their club apparently associating and endorsing with Reform with the story subsequently picked up by the national media.
The statement reads: “Ipswich Town Football Club has, over several years, hosted representatives from a range of political parties.
“The club remains apolitical and does not support or endorse any individual or party. The club will continue to engage with representatives from across the political spectrum as part of its role within the community.
“Ipswich Town is proud to be an inclusive, diverse and welcoming organisation that supports all members of the local and wider community. This commitment remains unchanged.”
Photo: Matchday Images
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