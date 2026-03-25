Carr Added to Scotland U21s

Wednesday, 25th Mar 2026 11:50

Young Blues midfielder Ryan Carr has been added to the Scotland U21s squad for their European Championship qualifying fixtures.

Carr, 21, who has previously won two U21s caps, joins Blues keeper Woody Williamson in the party.

The young Scots face Czechia at Dens Park, Dundee on Friday, then group leaders Portugal at the Estådio António Coimbra da Mota in Estoril next Monday.

Photo: Matchday Images