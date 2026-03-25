Fan Groups Issue Statements on Farage Visit

Wednesday, 25th Mar 2026 19:36 Fan groups Blue Action and Rainbow Tractors have issued statements regarding Reform UK leader Nigel Farage’s visit to Portman Road earlier in the week. Reform’s private tour of the ground on Monday afternoon has continued to dominate online discussion with many fans expressing their anger and disappointment that Farage had been allowed to use the club for promotional purposes ahead of the May elections, prior to a rally at Trinity Park in the evening. The Blues, who haven’t added to the statement they released last night, have continued to deny that Farage was invited by representatives of the club, contrary to claims by the Reform leader himself and The Athletic, or that there was anything to the visit above and beyond the now-notorious tour, which is understood to have lasted around half an hour. According to The Guardian’s Nick Ames, a Town supporter, the players discussed the matter at training this morning, some unimpressed that Farage had been “allowed to project himself from areas that are sacrosanct to them on a matchday”. A number of sponsors are also believed to have expressed their concerns to the club. Blue Action, formed at the start of the 2018/19 season with the aim of improving the atmosphere at home games but which campaigned against former owner Marcus Evans during the latter days of his tenure, expressed their concerns in a statement. Rainbow Tractors, the club’s official LGBTQ+ supporters group, said in their statement that they feel “disappointed and let down”. Photo: Matchday Images



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RetroBlue added 19:39 - Mar 25

Still nothing from our CEO yet then! 5

rfgasmith added 19:41 - Mar 25

Both better statements than the club could muster. Do better Town, get Mark Ashton in front of a camera and explain. 4

Northstandveteran added 19:46 - Mar 25

Zzzzzzzz.



Getting boring now.



Any football news? 0

armchaircritic59 added 19:50 - Mar 25

Northstandveteran, unfortunately not for several days I fear. Unless you count international club news. I just hope by the time Birmingham rolls around, we have players, manager, supporters and everyone else singing from the same song sheet. It seems rather a long way off that at the moment. 6

Bert added 19:53 - Mar 25

Time for full disclosure from the club. Perceptions matter and so does our brand. If a mistake was made or Farage misrepresented the club come clean. Not adding to yesterday’s bland statement is hurting the club and its stakeholders. 9

Tractorboy1985 added 19:58 - Mar 25

Mr Ham doing his very best to divide the Ipswich Town fan base!!! DROP IT!! Clearly the club regret what has happened.. this is NOT football news what PROPER fans visit this very good site 2-3 times a day to catch up with ITFC! 200+ comments on feeds nothing to do with what really matters and that’s on the pitch! Even when we went back to back we didn’t see so many comments! Football is a release of the daily grind and every corrupt politician that exists! This is becoming detrimental to what really MATTERS… ITFC returning to the PREMIER LEAGUE at the first attempt! COYB -12

NthQldITFC added 19:58 - Mar 25

I'm guessing the club are being very careful about their next move, possibly for legal reasons, but despite being as pissed off as anybody else about what has happened, I still believe that they'll do the right thing in as much as they now can and give us an open, honest, unconditional explanation and apology very soon. They do need to do it tomorrow as far as I am concerned though. As bad as it actually is (and it is bad) people have been jumping to a lot of unsubstantiated conclusions over the last couple of days. Also there has definitely been a degree of image manipulation used. (See slowed down video for clear evidence of this). Come on Town, do the right thing now. 3

Miaow added 20:01 - Mar 25

"Mr Ham doing his very best to divide the Ipswich Town fan base!!!"



What utter garbage. He's not responsible for any of this. 11

Tractorboy1985 added 20:03 - Mar 25

MIAOW… I can’t take you seriously!! Hahaha… he’s the one who keeps this divide going you tool -11

backwaywhen added 20:04 - Mar 25

This is all I little tedious now give a fu@king rest for gods sake …..sad lives indeed . 0

Woodbridgian added 20:05 - Mar 25

Absolute rubbish being talked on here and elsewhere about this. What advantage would Farage get by going to ITFC it’s an insult to the majority of fans if they think it will in anyway influence how people will vote. Those who were going to vote reform still will and those who weren’t still won’t. I suspect Blue action who do not represent the majority of fans are proving they as politically motivated as the very people they are complaining about. -3

KBsSocks added 20:10 - Mar 25

Thanks for highlighting these takes on recent ITFC events. 0

BeattiesBackPocket added 20:10 - Mar 25

In other more important news 10 kids called up for international games. Finally a youth set up getting going. 1

wokingblue added 20:14 - Mar 25

Yawn....... really bored now. Can we move on from this nonsense. I don't care if Farage was at the club just like Arsenal didn't mind giving Starmer matchday hospitality on multiple occasions. He arguably got far more exposure than a behind the scenes tour. Move on please. -1

Lukeybluey added 20:16 - Mar 25

What's done is done. It's politics, people have differing opinions, it shouldn't be integrated into sport, whether its ANY political party, they ALL absolutely suck, and are out to push this that and the other. 99% of regular people just want to work, look after their family and live their lives, and are just too busy for this nonsense. Just move on. 4

Tractorboy1985 added 20:27 - Mar 25

Well said LUKEYBOY.. nail on the head 0

barrystedmunds added 20:30 - Mar 25

As I’ve said before, sport and politics don’t mix.

But as Wokingblue points out, no such outrage when Starmer turns up at the Arse, yet you could argue both are equally despised by certain sections of the population.

Personally, I am of the opinion the club should comment no more. Yesterday’s news. Move on. 0

OldClactonBlue added 20:44 - Mar 25

No comparison whatsoever with Starmer, or any other politician, going to clubs they support.

This was a carefully engineered publicity stunt. It has done untold harm to our club, and if anyone from the club was involved with it, then they need to take responsibility. 0

Somersettractor added 20:45 - Mar 25

As someone who has supported Town for over 70 years I was deeply disappointed that the club has allowed itself to be used in a political campaign by Farage and his party. I find their politics divisive and discriminatory and the club and/or their representatives have been naive in allowing this to happen. What did they expect?

It is worth remembering that during our glory years of Ramsey and Robson our eccentric Chairman, John Cobbold, was the Conservative party candidate for Ipswich, but I never remember him using his position to promote his party, his politics or enhance his chances of election.

Other politicians have been closely associated with football clubs, Harold Wilson with Huddersfield, Michael Foot with Plymouth (he was always on the team sheet) and those unlikely bed fellows Keir Starmer and Jeremy Corbyn with Arsenal but again they have not exploited that relationship in the opportunistic way in which Farage (never previously associated with the club) has done at Portman Road. I support the statements by Blue Action and Rainbow Tractors and believe the club should distance themselves as far from this publicity stunt as they possibly can. 0

Lincs_Bluebelly added 20:45 - Mar 25

I've been following the fans' reaction over the last couple of days with interest. Farage is currently odds on favourite to be the UK's next Prime Minister which means that he and his party are more popular than Labour, Conservative, Lib Dems, Greens etc. Whilst many might not be comfortable with this, the over-reaction from many ITFC fans has been embarrassing. Those people claiming he's racist need to fact check who is Chairman of Reform (spoiler, its Zia Yusuf, a Muslim) along with the many other 'non-white' prominent members of the Reform party. And those claiming he's a fascist need to look up what that really means. You're embarrassing.



And for the record, I'm not, nor will I be a Reform voter. I'm just not jumping on the bed-wetting leftist bandwagon. Some people have different views to you. Get a grip and grow up. 0

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