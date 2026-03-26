Blues Set For World Cup Play-Off Action

Thursday, 26th Mar 2026 10:12

Four current members of the Town squad and three on-loan Blues players could move themselves a step closer to this summer’s World Cup finals this evening when their national sides take part in play-off matches.

Dara O’Shea, Jack Taylor and on-loan duo Chieo Ogbene and Sammie Szmodics could all be involved in Republic of Ireland’s semi-final against Czechia at the Fortuna Arena in Prague (Amazon Prime, KO 7.45pm).

The winners of the one-off match will host the victors of the Denmark-North Macedonia tie on Tuesday for a place in the finals.

O’Shea has previously won 41 caps, Taylor 10, Ogbene, who is on loan at Sheffield United, 30, netting four international goals, and Szmodics, who is on loan at Derby, 11.

Anis Mehmeti is with the Albania squad for their semi-final against Poland in Warsaw (Amazon Prime, KO 7.45pm) with the successful side then taking on the winners of the Ukraine-Sweden tie, also next Tuesday in either Valencia or Solna.

Mehmeti, who joined the Blues from Bristol City in January, has previously won three full caps, all as a sub between March and June 2023.

Albania’s Brazilian coach Sylvinho, the former Arsenal full-back, says he sees Mehmeti playing at wing-back for his team.

On-loan keeper Aro Muric’s Kosovo are in play-off semi-final action against Slovakia in Bratislava (Amazon Prime, KO 7.45pm). The victorious side will take on either Romania or Turkey for a finals place.

Elsewhere, young Blues forward Leon Ayinde, who is currently on loan with National League Boreham Wood, will be looking to win his second Republic of Ireland cap when his side take on Moldova in a European Championships qualifier at Tallaght Stadium in Dublin this evening.

U21s right-back right-back Leon Elliott is with the Barbados squad for their CONCACAF Series games and will win his first senior cap if he’s in the side which takes on St Martin at the Stadion Antonio Trenidat in Rincon, Bonaire overnight.

Yesterday, young central defender Corbin Mthunzi played the first 66 minutes for Zimbabwe’s full international side as they drew 0-0 with club side Highlanders in a training game ahead of the the Four Nations International Tournament in Francistown, Botswana which gets under way at the weekend.

Photo: Reuters