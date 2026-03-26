Farage Had Lunch With Ashton and Werhun

Thursday, 26th Mar 2026 17:25 Town chairman and CEO Mark Ashton and chief operating officer Luke Werhun met with Reform UK leader Nigel Farage for lunch during his Monday visit to Portman Road, it has emerged. Farage was part of a Reform group which took part in a private tour of the stadium with the club accrediting members of their social media team with the resultant video and photos sparking widespread anger among supporters. Town repeatedly insisted to media including TWTD that the visit was not on any official basis and that the controversial Clacton MP had not been invited. But it has now emerged that while Farage was at the ground, he had lunch with Ashton and Werhun in the Chairman’s Lounge, the club having denied any official meetings or events took place during the tour. The Athletic reports that in addition to the lunch, an invite had been made on behalf of Ashton, while the shirts pictured on Reform’s social media were among six gifted by the club, both of which have previously been denied by Town. Fans quickly spotted a shirt being signed ‘To Mark’ in the Reform video and they report that as speculated it was for Ashton. Staff, the vast majority of whom were unaware of the visit, are said to have reacted angrily with some making complaints to the club’s human resources department. The players are also understood to have been angry to have been associated with Reform without their knowledge and discussed the issue at training on Tuesday. The club, which refused to comment on a lunch having taken place when approached by TWTD on Tuesday and again yesterday, again say they are not commenting on this afternoon’s further revelations. However, in a statement to The Athletic regarding their story, they said: “There are many mistruths and falsehoods in this version of events. The club stands by the statement made on Tuesday 24th March. We will be making no further comment on this matter.” Pressed on which aspects of the story they challenged, they declined to explain further. Fans, in many cases furious that the visit took place in the first place, will be dismayed further by the news that two of the club’s leading figures met with Farage, and then once again regarding the way the matter has been handled in the days since. The furore is very significantly the biggest controversy since the Gamechanger 20 Ltd takeover in 2021 and one which leaves the club in a state of discord at a crucial time of the season ahead of the ownership’s fifth anniversary at the club. Photo: Action Images via Reuters



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LeightonBuzzardBlue added 17:27 - Mar 26

Farewell Mark 25

shropshiretractor added 17:29 - Mar 26

Let's move on from this. There wouldn't be this controversy if it was a politician from the left, it just smacks of huge intollerance by the left. If you don't like it, fine, no one is asking you to comment. The Blue Action response was good, saying that as a football club, we are A-political. -37

FramlinghamBlue added 17:31 - Mar 26

When you don’t have a Chairman to sense check the CEO you get this. 17

shropshiretractor added 17:31 - Mar 26

Mark Ashton is our CEO and represents the interests of the club. Playing 'politics' is part of it. I would fully expect he would jump at the opportunity to eat with Starmer or Badenoch too. His job is to have good relationships with everyone. -25

viewfromtheu2 added 17:31 - Mar 26

Time to go Mr Ashton. Your time at the club has to end now I'm afraid. As CEO & Chairman the buck stops with you. As fans we've been lied to & gaslit.



This IS the end.

Not the end of the beginning.

Not the beginning of the end.

The end. 10

MickMillsTash added 17:33 - Mar 26

I'm going to bet the comments gets to 7 pages on this one 6

DropCliffsNotBombs added 17:33 - Mar 26

Shropshiretractor - there's no way that anybody can be this dense.



I hate the fact that Farage set foot in my club, but that is nothing to the way that fans, twtd, the local media, everybody has been treated with such distain by ITFC in the aftermath of this shambles.



Ashton must go - now. 12

cpaz97 added 17:34 - Mar 26

Working in politics as I do, the key phrase will always be "It is the cover up that gets you in the end".



Mark Ashton, get out of our club.



18

SuperTabby added 17:37 - Mar 26

His actions have brought the club into disrepute at a time when were supposed to be focusing on promotion.



He should resign. 13

shropshiretractor added 17:38 - Mar 26

Mark ashton has done such a great job for this club, fans seem to have very short memories. The noisy few that like messaging boards seem to be up in arms, but the majority don't care about this issue and would eb fine if any politician came. The sign that Farage came shows the high profile the club now has, that a politician would want to be associated with it. This is thanks to GameChanger and Ashton -13

SuperTommySmith added 17:38 - Mar 26

@shropshiretractor That’s a pretty disingenuous take. This wouldn’t suddenly be fine if it were someone from a different side of the political spectrum. It would be just as much of an issue.

The problem isn’t “left vs right,” it’s using a football club that represents the whole community to promote a specific political party. That crosses a line. Then to lie about it, try and downplay it afterwards and put out that statement about being apolitical just makes it worse.

If it had just been a visit or even a private lunch, most people wouldn’t care as everyone’s entitled to their own views. But using the club as a platform for party politics, and then not being honest about it, is what people can’t accept. That’s not something that can really be defended. 18

NorthLondonBlue2 added 17:38 - Mar 26

What a disgrace, from start to finish.



The club has lied about this incident, from start to finish and has besmirched the good name of the club and the fans with its appalling judgment.



Very sorry, Mr Ashton, but it's time for you to go. Now. 10

shropshiretractor added 17:39 - Mar 26

DropCliffsNotBombs - using insults shows a lack of intellect. You seem to prefer to insult rather than have having the capability of having a coherent discourse. 3

slade1 added 17:40 - Mar 26

shropshiretractor

well said, someone who talks sense unlike a lot of others on here.

What the hell does it matter if Farage had a look around our club and had lunch with Ashton? -9

ohjimmyb added 17:42 - Mar 26

Absolutely disgusting 7

muccletonjoe added 17:42 - Mar 26

So not only have they not come out with the full itinerary, the club has blatantly lied to supporters for 4 days. Continually denying things they knew full well had taken place and treating people like dumb numpties who have no right or say in what the club does at all. Utterly contemptable. They have just made matters ten times worse. 11

lurcher added 17:43 - Mar 26

Goodbye Mark Ashton. 4

BlueRuin69 added 17:43 - Mar 26

Why is everyone going overboard with this, so wierd....get a life people. -5

NorthLondonBlue2 added 17:43 - Mar 26

I can't believe that the row of Farage Town shirts hanging in the dressing room were actually gifted to him by Ashton. Who knew all along that he'd screwed up, hence the big delay in the Club's statement and the pathetic cover up afterwards.



Appalling, unforgiveable and shameful conduct.



Resign now or face a demonstration outside Portman Road at the next home game. 6

Bluearmy_81 added 17:43 - Mar 26

To recklessly risk the unity of the club and the fans at this crucial stage in the season is utterly unfathomable. Ashton has to go imo 8

BlueRuin69 added 17:44 - Mar 26

We have a promotion push to focus on. 5

jon_talbot56 added 17:44 - Mar 26

I don’t live in Ipswich. This story has travelled nationwide and at age 70, for the first time in my life, I am embarrassed to be a Town fan. No doubt we will hear all about it at Carrow Road. Ashton has allowed our club, not his, to be used by a racist. He has lost the respect of the players and many of the fans. The sooner he goes the better. 7

Bert added 17:45 - Mar 26

I loathe and detest what Reform and its leader stand for but I do not have a problem with our club meeting any politician. However, if this latest media report is true it is clear that the club hid the truth. It is also clear that Ashton has not exercised good judgement or wisdom at a time when any executive of any organisation should know that when there are elections looming you do NOT entertain politicians. With players, staff and most fans very upset at this turn of events, Ashton needs to come clean and apologise. For those fans who like Farage and wish to vote for his party please take a minute to realise that this is not about wokeism or leftie views, it is about our club making a huge blunder. I can separate this issue from the football side of things and will support our team 100% but Ashton has a a lot of fences to mend. 10

slade1 added 17:47 - Mar 26

I dont give a toss who Ashton wants to dine with or who we show around the club.

Mr Farage is a hugely well known person with millions of followers. He is not a murderer, not a rapist, he's an MP.

Its not our club, we don't own it, we don't run it, we just support it on a saturday/tuesday etc, so lets do just that.

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PacittiJohn added 17:48 - Mar 26

Resign Ashton 3

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