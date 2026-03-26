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Blues Draw Friendly With West Ham
Thursday, 26th Mar 2026 20:38

A Town team drew 0-0 with West Ham United in a behind-closed-doors friendly this afternoon.

Blues boss Kieran McKenna announced the club’s intentions to play a friendly during the international break, as is often the case, with currently suspended Leif Davis among those expected to be involved.

Photo: Matchday Images



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KBsSocks added 20:43 - Mar 26
Any word on who played ?
0


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