Blues Draw Friendly With West Ham
Thursday, 26th Mar 2026 20:38
A Town team drew 0-0 with West Ham United in a behind-closed-doors friendly this afternoon.
Blues boss Kieran McKenna announced the club’s intentions to play a friendly during the international break, as is often the case, with currently suspended Leif Davis among those expected to be involved.
Photo: Matchday Images
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