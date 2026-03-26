Irish Blues Out of World Cup on Penalties

Thursday, 26th Mar 2026 22:57

Town’s Irish international contingent will not be going to this summer’s World Cup after they were beaten 4-3 on penalties following a 2-2 draw after extra-time by Czechia in their play-off semi-final in Prague, while Anis Mehmeti’s Albania also crashed out, but on-loan keeper Aro Muric’s Kosovo are now only one game away from qualifying.

Dara O’Shea, Jack Taylor and on-loan forward Chieo Ogbene started for Ireland with another loanee, Sammie Szmodics, on the bench.

After taking the lead from the penalty spot via former loanee Troy Parrott in the 19th minute, O’Shea, playing for his country for the 42nd time, was involved the second goal five minutes later, the Blues’ skipper heading back across goal before it struck two Czech players and crossed the line, Matej Kovar being credited with an own goal. The Czechs hit back from the penalty spot soon afterwards.

Taylor, winning his 11th cap, was subbed in the 68th minute having been booked early in the first half.

O’Shea almost laid on a second for Parrott on 80, the defender flicking on a corner which the striker headed goalwards only for the Czech keeper to pull off an excellent save. Six minutes later, the home side levelled.

Ogbene, on loan at Sheffield United, who was winning his 31st cap, was replaced in the sixth minute of extra-time having caused the Czechs a few problems with his pace and power down the right.

Szmodics, who is on loan at Derby, came on in the 115th minute but three minutes later was involved in a nasty clash of heads and was stretchered off.

Neither side was able to find a goal in extra-time and the Czechs won the shootout to go through to a home tie against Denmark on Tuesday. Ireland will play a friendly against North Macedonia, beaten 4-0 by the Danes, in Dublin on Tuesday.

Elsewhere, Anis Mehmeti didn’t add to his three caps as Albania were beaten 2-1 in Poland, despite having taken the lead. The Albanians will face Ukraine, who were beaten by Sweden in their match this evening, in a friendly in Valencia on Tuesday.

Wales also went out, ending any hopes Wes Burns, who is currently out with a calf injury, might have had of making the finals after losing 4-2 on penalties to Bosnia-Herzegovina after a 1-1 draw in Cardiff.

On-loan Blues keeper Aro Muric’s Kosovo won a rip-roaring semi-final 4-3 away in Slovakia to set up a home tie against Turkey next Tuesday for a place in the finals. Muric, who is on loan at Serie A Sassuolo, was winning his 49th cap.

U21s right-back Leon Elliott became the first Town player to win a cap with Barbados as he started their CONCACAF Series game against St Martin in Bonaire.

Photo: Reuters