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Szmodics Spends Night in Hospital
Friday, 27th Mar 2026 08:42

On-loan Blues forward Sammie Szmodics spent the night in hospital in Prague having been stretchered off following a clash of heads in the Republic of Ireland’s on-penalties World Cup play-off defeat to Czechia last night.

Szmodics, 30, who is on loan at Derby County, was brought on in the 25th minute of extra-time, in part to be involved in the shootout, but had been on the field for only three minutes when he was knocked out in a collision with Stepan Chaloupek.

“Sammie was unconscious on the ground, but we have good doctors and they took care of him on the grass,” Irish head coach Heimir Hallgrímsson said immediately after the match.

“He’s now at hospital and back to consciousness. He’s just being tested and checked and monitored and he will stay here tonight and hopefully fly back to Ireland tomorrow.”

A statement this morning from the FAI reads: “Following further tests and a period of observation, he has been safely discharged from hospital - and will continue his recovery under the care of the Republic of Ireland and Derby County medical teams.”

Photo: Reuters



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Woodbridgian added 09:02 - Mar 27
Is TWTD’s back to reporting on football. I thought it had been taken over by a left wing cabal
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Woodbridgian added 09:04 - Mar 27
Ps hope Szmodics is OK


4

Ippy89 added 09:20 - Mar 27
Woodbridgeian, since you brought it up, it’s not left wing to not want politicians using your club as a political football.
4

Edmundo added 09:29 - Mar 27
Horrible to see. I hope Sammy recovers fully and has no long-term effects.
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Woodbridgian added 09:36 - Mar 27
Ippy89 Interesting you’ve never posted on this forum before rather proving my point
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baxterbasics added 09:52 - Mar 27
Does not have much luck with injuries does he, ol Smodz. Thankfully low impact for us as he's on loan, but hope he recovers quick!
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