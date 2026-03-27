Szmodics Spends Night in Hospital

Friday, 27th Mar 2026 08:42

On-loan Blues forward Sammie Szmodics spent the night in hospital in Prague having been stretchered off following a clash of heads in the Republic of Ireland’s on-penalties World Cup play-off defeat to Czechia last night.

Szmodics, 30, who is on loan at Derby County, was brought on in the 25th minute of extra-time, in part to be involved in the shootout, but had been on the field for only three minutes when he was knocked out in a collision with Stepan Chaloupek.

“Sammie was unconscious on the ground, but we have good doctors and they took care of him on the grass,” Irish head coach Heimir Hallgrímsson said immediately after the match.

“He’s now at hospital and back to consciousness. He’s just being tested and checked and monitored and he will stay here tonight and hopefully fly back to Ireland tomorrow.”

A statement this morning from the FAI reads: “Following further tests and a period of observation, he has been safely discharged from hospital - and will continue his recovery under the care of the Republic of Ireland and Derby County medical teams.”

Photo: Reuters