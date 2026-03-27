Walle Egeli and Baggott Among Those Set For Caps

Friday, 27th Mar 2026 09:35

Sindre Walle Egeli and Elkan Baggott are among the Town players set for international action today.

Central defender Baggott’s Indonesia will be first to play when they take on St Kitts and Nevis in an invitational friendly tournament they’re hosting in Jakarta (KO 1pm).

If he is involved, the 23-year-old will win his 25th cap and first since January 2024 having been recalled to the squad by new manager John Herdman.

Walle Egeli is with Norway’s U21s, who play a European Championship qualifier against the Netherlands in Stavanger (KO 5pm)

The 19-year-old has previously made one senior international appearance and has been capped 10 times at U21s level, scoring five times.

Keeper Woody Williamson and midfielder Ryan Carr are with the Scotland U21s, who host Czechia in a European Championships qualifier at Dens Park, Dundee (KO 7pm).

Williamson, 19, who recently returned from a loan spell at Eastbourne Borough, has previously won caps at U18 and U19 levels, but is yet to make his debut for the U21s. Carr, 21, has previously won two U21s caps.

Their Town U21s teammate Walker Shabazz-Edwards is with the Guyana senior squad for the first time for their games in the CONCACAF Series friendly tournament in the Dominican Republic.

The Golden Jaguars face Dominica today with central defender Shabazz-Edwards becoming the first Town player to represent the South American nation at senior level if he is involved (KO 7pm).

Earlier this month, the 18-year-old won his first two Guyana U20s caps in CONCACAF U20 Championship qualifiers before his side and Anguilla were disqualified from the competition following a mass brawl.

Forward Josh Pitts is with the Malta squad, who are away in Greece for a European Championship qualifier (KO 4pm). Pitts, 19, has previously won five U21s caps having also featured at U18s level.

Photo: BILDBYRÅN via Reuters Connect