Taylor and Turner Join Woking On Loan

Friday, 27th Mar 2026 12:30

Blues U21s duo Tommy Taylor and Steven Turner have joined National League Woking on loan for the rest of the season.

Forward Taylor (above) spent the first half of the campaign on loan at Cheltenham in League Two, while Turner previously had a spell with Wealdstone, also in the National League.

Cards director of football, Jody Brown said: “The deadline was yesterday and it’s important that we have cover and options to give us the best opportunity to finish well.

“Steven and Tommy are players we looked at in the summer. Steven was a contingency plan if we hadn’t got Jake Forster-Caskey, and he plays in a similar way, but is obviously far less experienced.

“His loan at Wealdstone will have helped him, but he now comes to us at a time where we have a lot of games, Roy Syla out, and the need for a player who is comfortable handling the ball and controlling tempo in deep areas.

“Tommy was someone we tried to bring in, but Ipswich understandably opted to send him to the EFL. He has quality, can play as a nine or 10 and will add good support to Olly [Sanderson] and Harry [Beautyman] in Aiden O’Brien’s absence during the run-in.

“Our relationship with Ipswich is a growing, and one we are grateful for. [Jacob] Mazionis and [Ash] Boatswain were both successful [in their loan spells], and hopefully we can continue to work together in this way.”

Photo: TWTD