Town Women's Duo in Scotland U23s Squad

Friday, 27th Mar 2026 15:50

Town Women’s duo Megan Wearing and Kenzie Weir have been named in the Scotland U23s squad for games in Spain next month.

A 20-player party will travel to Pinatar to play France on Sunday 12th April, then either the USA or Denmark on Thursday 16th April, determining the final standings in this year’s inaugural WU23 European Competition campaign.

Scotland Women U23: Eilidh Austin Rangers, Tegan Bowie Hibernian, Erin Clachers Glasgow City, Lisa Forrest Glasgow City, Monica Forsyth Heart of Midlothian, Caley Gibb Hibernian, Addison Handley Partick Thistle, Georgia Hunter Heart of Midlothian, Kayla Jardine Heart of Midlothian, Hannah Jordan Hibernian, Rosie Livingstone Hibernian, Lisa Rodgers Celtic, Michaela McAlonie Southampton, Jodi McLeary Rangers, Jasmine McQuade Newcastle, Jenna Penman Motherwell, Eilidh Shore Heart of Midlothian, Charlotte Wardlaw Newcastle, Megan Wearing Ipswich Town, Kenzie Weir Everton (on loan to Ipswich Town).

Photo: IMAGO/PPAUK via Reuters Connect