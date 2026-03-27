Blues Among Clubs Linked With League One Striker

Friday, 27th Mar 2026 18:39

Town are reported to be among a number of Championship sides keeping tabs on Huddersfield striker Joe Taylor, who is currently on loan at Wigan Athletic.

According to Football Insider, the Blues and Stoke are two of the clubs set to watch the 23-year-old in action for the Latics against Reading this weekend. Preston North End and Oxford United have previously been linked.

Taylor has scored nine times in 11 League One starts and two sub appearances since making his loan move across the Pennines in January.

Having joined Huddersfield in January 2025 from Luton, after previous spells on loan at Colchester and Lincoln, Taylor scored only six goals in 13 League One starts and 21 sub appearance.

Terriers manager Liam Manning, who since has gone on compassionate leave, recently expressed his frustration that Taylor had been allowed to go out on loan before his appointment.

“I'm really pleased for him, first and foremost, to go out and to do what he's done,” he told the Yorkshire Post.

“For us, it's a real frustration that we haven't got him. There's an element of a positive side where he's doing well, but he's ours in the future still.

“I think, for any front player, when they're scoring goals, they're at their most confident. I hope he does well for him personally, but also for us when he comes back in the summer.”

Taylor, who was a youth player with Norwich before moving on to King’s Lynn, Wroxham (loan) and then hometown club Peterborough, prior to joining Luton in January 2023.

Photo: MAGO/PPAUK via Reuters Connect