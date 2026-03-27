Walle Egeli Nets Twice For Norway's U21s

Friday, 27th Mar 2026 19:49

Blues forward Sindre Walle Egeli netted twice and assisted once as Norway’s U21s beat the Netherlands 3-2 in a European Championship qualifier this evening, while Elkan Baggott made his return to the Indonesia senior side earlier in the afternoon.

Walle Egeli started as a number nine before latterly moving to wide right as he took his U21s caps tally to 11 and his goals total to seven, bagging his first on 35 and his second on 77, before laying on the winner two minutes into injury time.

Central defender Baggott won his 25th Indonesia cap and his first since January 2024 as his side, now under English-born new boss John Herdman, thrashed St Kitts and Nevis 4-0 in the first game of an invitational friendly tournament they’re hosting in Jakarta. The 23-year-old was subbed after 65 minutes.

Forward Josh Pitts came on as a 69th-minute sub as Malta’s U21s were beaten 5-0 in Greece, winning his sixth cap at that level.

Photo: BILDBYRÅN via Reuters Connect