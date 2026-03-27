Ashton: I Unreservedly Apologise

Friday, 27th Mar 2026 20:35 Town chairman and chief executive Mark Ashton has issued an unreserved apology for the hurt caused by this week’s controversial visit by Reform UK leader Nigel Farage and the manner the club then dealt with the subsequent furore. Farage and Reform took part in a private tour of Portman Road on Monday with the club facilitating access for their social media team, angering fans, as well as players, sponsors - understood to include Halo, Ed Sheeran and the University of Suffolk - and club staff. Town initially claimed that there had been no official input into the visit, that the tour had been arranged without the club’s knowledge before being allowed to go ahead but with no contact between the senior management and Farage. However, it subsequently emerged Ashton and Blues chief operating officer Luke Werhun met Farage for a brief lunch, while the club also provided Reform with six shirts they used in their videos and photos. It has also emerged that club consultant James Pearce, who has been working with Town since the 2021 takeover, initiated contact with Reform, suggesting a private meeting between Farage and Ashton during the Clacton MP’s time in Suffolk. However, not an invitation to Portman Road, with questions remaining about how the visit then developed and who agreed to it. Speaking in a short video with the club’s TownTV channel, Ashton said: “I’m fully aware that this has been a very difficult week for all of us. “The staff are hurting, elements of the fanbase are hurting and so are elements of our local community, and that upsets me immensely. And for that, unreservedly, I want to apologise and say, I'm sorry.” Asked whether he understands the strength of feeling and anger from fans, he added: “Yes, I understand that supporters and elements of the community are angry. I also understand that there are a number of mistruths out there on what's actually happened this week. “And I also understand that we have lessons to learn, because mistakes have been made, which have caused harm and distress to parts of our local community. “And as the chairman of the club, I take full responsibility for those mistakes and full responsibility for making sure that those lessons are learned and learned quickly.” Quizzed on how the club does that, the 54-year-old added: “I think a prime example is the board, the full board of directors are now reviewing the policy in regards to how we engage with local politicians and political parties. “The board are reviewing that right now and we'll decide how, if and when we do that moving forward because, again, lessons have to be learnt.” His message to supporters feeling hurt at the present time? “Again, I start with I'm sorry because I've been at this football club for over five years now and I care passionately about this football club, anyone who knows me, knows that myself, my team, my directors, my investors get up every single morning wanting to make this football club a better place and improve us and move us forward quickly. “To do that, we've been really successful in doing that together. And I know this will have dented an element of the trust and faith that we have between the club and its fanbase and we have to put that right. “And to put that right, we have to work hard, continue with the plan that we're doing and be the very best versions of ourselves. We have lots to do and when we've been the best at what we do, we've been together. “I repeat, it's been a very difficult week for everyone. I unreservedly apologise for any hurt, pain, distress that's been caused, but we are better when we move together as one.” Asked how best the club can now move forward, Ashton, who took the helm close to five years ago having been part of the Gamechanger 20 Ltd takeover, added: “I repeat, as one. We have to learn our lessons as a football club. The hurt and pain that's been caused this week is felt by myself, people within the club and we need to stay together as one. “There's lots to fight for, on and off the pitch, as we move forward, and I feel that we've always been better when we do that as one. “And we do try to listen to supporters and we do take on board their feelings and their thoughts on wide-ranging things, and the biggest thing for me this week has been the hurt and frustration that fans have had. “And again, I repeat, I unreservedly apologise for that hurting pain. I'm genuinely sorry.” While an apology and an acceptance that mistakes were made will be welcomed by fans, plenty of questions still remain unanswered regarding how the club put itself in the position of being used as the backdrop for a political party's election campaigning, one whose values appear diametrically opposed to those the club promotes. And also the management of the subsequent fallout and media coverage. Photo: TownTV



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bugblatter added 20:36 - Mar 27

Classic sociopath. I’m sorry you are upset. I’m not sorry I caused that upset. 0

BeachBlue added 20:37 - Mar 27

There you are, there's your apology. Now move on.



Stop wasting your life away being negative. It's spring the clocks are going forward, go out and enjoy life. You're only here once. 1

Baino added 20:38 - Mar 27

Well, I think it's fairly obvious he's not had much sleep over the past week!



It seems he's had his wings clipped a bit, maybe. It does feel like a genuine apology to be fair, as genuine as these types of folk get anyway. Better late than never. The silence was deafening for a while. Like I said, I think he's had many calls and chats with the hierarchy and been told in no uncertain terms their thoughts and realises now his errors.



I think it probably is time to put this to bed now. I believe in second chances.



Onwards. 5

backwaywhen added 20:38 - Mar 27

That’s enough for me ….and hopefully all those snowflakes will now melt ..Uppa Towen 2

SuperTabby added 20:39 - Mar 27

He’s said sorry, but hasn’t really said what for.



He could’ve at least apologised for lying to the fan base. 2

smithlarr added 20:40 - Mar 27

"I also understand that there are a number of mistruths out there on what's actually happened this week." Feel free to clear these up Mark, don't just try and claim people are lying about what happened. 3

ITFCSG added 20:40 - Mar 27

Still ZERO explanation for the free shirts, the hypocrisy and most importantly his LIES.



The best apology is being transparent and answer the allegations point by point. If you can't then at least be a MAN and admit your mistake. Not sweeping everything under a collective "we".



Still treating the fans as idiots?



Pi$$ off please



P.S. "“And we do try to listen to supporters and we do take on board their feelings and their thoughts on wide-ranging things..." - I think BA would have something to say about that -2

MattinLondon added 20:41 - Mar 27

Weasel words from a man with no honour or dignity. 0

oioihardy added 20:41 - Mar 27

I dont mind who you support . I dont care about politics. Just not in football for me

BUT I listened to this .... did he say sorry for the lies ro try cover it up? I domt think heard him say sorry for that .

For me that was worse than actually getting farage down here . Lies to fans ro try keep them onside is worse 3

MarkR added 20:42 - Mar 27

Mark Ashton has been the architect of everything good that has happened at this club for the last five years. It really hurts to say that this may be too little too late. What the club did was dreadful and the cover up was worse. I hope he can save himself with his future actions but I am not sure he can. Difficult times. -1

Z765765 added 20:44 - Mar 27

He’s said sorry which isn’t easy regardless of what us keyboard warriors might think, can everyone calm down a bit maybe 1

Barty added 20:44 - Mar 27

Apology accepted now let's move on and get promoted. COYB. 2

Wooly74 added 20:44 - Mar 27

STOP - WE DONT CARE MOVE ON AND TALK FOOTBALL!!! 2

SuperTommySmith added 20:46 - Mar 27

What exactly are the “mistruths” being referred to? It’s all very vague, and without at least some detail it just leaves everything up in the air.



The same applies to the “lessons to be learned.” Beyond the board reviewing the policy, what does that actually mean in practice? That part felt lacking in substance.



Also, looking at the Instagram video, there seem to be a lot of bot-like accounts with AI-style profiles with no posts all leaving very positive comments almost immediately after it was uploaded. It does give the impression of a bit of a Friday evening news dump.



Finally, if this video had been released instead of the original statement, I think he’d be in a much stronger position, even if all the other details had still come out later. As it stands, the apology comes across less as genuine and more as “sorry I got caught,” which doesn’t really help rebuild trust. 0

smithlarr added 20:47 - Mar 27

Not once does he actually state what he did that he is apologising for. He's not sorry, he's just trying to say the bare minimum to try and brush it aside, as if its our fault for being upset. 1

pherabella added 20:48 - Mar 27

If one of kids tried to apologise like that I would ask them to do it again. 0

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